Matthew McConaughey sends a 4-word message after Longhorns' academic achievement

The Texas Longhorns have no shortage of stars for alumni, including Longhorns football superfan Matthew McConaughey. The Hollywood actor frequents Texas games and is often spotted with the team's coaches, players and personnel on the sidelines.

On Wednesday afternoon, Texas revealed the team's fall semester grade-point average on X, which McConaughey shared in a post with a four-word caption.

"This is Longhorn culture @TexasLonghorns @TexasFootball," McConaughey wrote.

Texas broke a program record for highest semester GPA, with a combined 3.27.

The Longhorns are looking to bounce back after a disappointing end to their 2024 campaign, suffering a 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. They finished the season with a 13-3 record, ranked as the No. 4 team in the final AP Top 25.

Despite missing out on the national championship, it was a successful season for Steve Sarkisian's team, who won 13 games for just the third time in school history.

Texas Longhorns sign No. 1 2025 recruiting class

Looking to the offseason, Steve Sarkisian is set to bring in an impactful recruiting class after a successful National Signing Day. According to On3 rankings, Texas landed the No.1 recruiting class in the country, bringing in 25 total recruits.

Five-star recruits Jonah Williams (No. 7 Nationally), Justus Terry (No. 13), Lance Jackson (No. 19), Kaliq Lockett (No. 20) and Kade Phillips (No. 29) headline the top-ranked class, which finished with a class score of 94.14.

Change is the name of the game for Steve Sarkisian and company this offseason as impact players on each side of the ball head for the NFL.

Change will mean passing the reigns to Arch Manning, who will make his long-awaited debut as the starter in 2025. It will also mean plugging in new receivers to replace the production of two first-round receivers, Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond.

Change could prove prosperous for Sarkisian's squad as they look to get over the hump and hoist the national title in 2025.

