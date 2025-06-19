Max Johnson gives golf lessons to girlfriend Adrienne as she recaps first day of training with UNC QB

North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson has been steadily working his way back from a broken femur he suffered during the 2024 season opener against Minnesota. He was out for the remainder of the season, but he’s been focused on rehab ever since.

During his recovery, Johnson has taken up low-impact activities like golf. On Thursday, his girlfriend Adrienne, whom he’s been dating since October 2023, shared a video of him giving her a golf lesson on the green. She had brought along a brand-new set of clubs for the session and documented their day from start to finish.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he’s committed to returning to the field, Johnson is also enjoying his offseason with Adrienne. In May, the couple took a trip together to Boston.

Bill Belichick on Max Johnson’s recovery

Before the injury in the season opener, Max Johnson completed 12 of 19 passes for 71 yards and one interception. He also ran for a touchdown. Now, with the 2025 season getting closer, many are wondering how he’s doing.

On June 10, North Carolina coach Bill Belichick gave an update on his health during a press conference.

“Max is doing very well,” Belichick said. “His rehab has been long and I have a lot of admiration for him. It’s a tough injury, but nobody’s worked harder than he has, and he certainly is able to do a lot more than he was last spring.

"So, we’ll see exactly where he is when things start, but it’s a whole lot closer, and we certainly expect to see him out there. So, it’s been very encouraging.”

Max Johnson transferred to UNC before the 2024 season and played at LSU and Texas A&M before joining the Tar Heels. He’s started in 22 games over his career and thrown for 5,833 yards and 47 touchdowns with a 60.5% completion rate.

Belichick and Johnson hope he’ll be ready for the first game, but the team is also making sure they have backup options. One of them is freshman Bryce Baker, a four-star recruit ranked as one of the top QBs in the 2025 class. The team also has DJ Mazzone, who redshirted last season.

North Carolina will begin its 2025 season at home against TCU on Sept. 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More