Max Johnson Injury: What happened to UNC QB?

The North Carolina Tar Heels may have seen their season end right when it began after starting quarterback Max Johnson suffered a right knee injury against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday.

While throwing as the pocket collapsed late in the third quarter, Johnson's right knee got trapped as he was getting hit and buckled. He subsequently left the game on a cart after the injury, so he is officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Max Johnson's injury is devastating for North Carolina as he was playing his first game for the Tar Heels. He finished with 12-of-19 for 71 yards and an interception as well as six rushing attempts for 10 yards (1.7 yards per carry) and a rushing touchdown on his Tar Heels debut.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting any updates regarding Max Johnson's injury status before the game concludes, but there have not been any updates as of yet.

What does Max Johnson's injury mean for North Carolina Tar Heels this season?

If the injury does indeed end the season for the North Carolina Tar Heels' starting quarterback, or even keep Johnson sidelined for a significant amount of time, it could be devastating for the Tar Heels' chances this season. The backup quarterback in Chapel Hill is sophomore Conner Harrell, who is playing in the fourth quarter for the Tar Heels against Minnesota.

With 33 pass attempts in the 2023 season with North Carolina, losing Max Johnson in the opening game of the college football season would certainly be a devastating blow. The Tar Heels were hoping to step up and be a legitimate threat in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.

It is undoubtedly difficult to overcome bad quarterback play, so fans will be hopeful that Johnson's injury is not as severe as it looked and that he can return to the field next week against the Charlotte 49ers. If not, it could prove to be a long and difficult road ahead for North Carolina this season.

