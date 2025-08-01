Max Johnson's GF Adrienne Davis flexes dapper look in stylish minidress via latest IG post

  • home icon
By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 01, 2025 18:05 GMT
NCAA Football: North Carolina at Minnesota - Source: Imagn
Adrienne Davis, girlfriend of UNC Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson, has rocked a gorgeous look in her latest Instagram reel. The popular social media content has been in the spotlight, especially among college football fans, due to her relationship with Johnson.

Davis and Johnson celebrated the first anniversary of their relationship in October 2024, with the former marking it with a post on Instagram. Including several cozy photos of the couple, Davis captioned the post, “One year with my boy.”

Adrienne Davis, from Backwoods, Tennessee, is popularly known as AJ among her many social media followers. Alongside her sisters, Ava, Addison, and Abi, collectively known as the Davis Sisters, she has garnered significant attention through viral social media content.

The sisters have also been featured on Funniflix, a YouTube channel with creators who produce content about family, music, and challenges.

Max Johnson and the battle for the UNC starting quarterback role

After spending the 2024 season sidelined with injury, Max Johnson is back vying for the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback job under new coach Bill Belichick. Johnson is competing with transfer Gio Lopez for the role as the team begins fall camp.

Lopez transferred from South Alabama after a standout 2024 season, showcasing a versatile skill set as a dual-threat quarterback. Johnson, however, was unable to make an impact last season due to an injury sustained in the opening game.

However, Max Johnson comes with more experience at the top level than Lopez. He has proven his mettle as a starter at LSU and Texas A&M before moving to Chapel Hill ahead of the 2024 season. He has almost 6000 career passing yards to his name, as well as nearly 50 touchdowns.

With Belichick, nothing is promised other than the opportunity to earn the starting role, as Lopez hinted in an interview. He said:

“He just told me, like, ‘Hey, if you’re willing to compete for a spot and want to play a bigger program, you have that opportunity here.’ Of course, nothing was given to me, because I didn’t earn anything. I’m 20 years old. I got a lot of life to still earn a lot of things. So, for me, the opportunity was enough for me to want to take that.”

The Tar Heels will open their season with a game against TCU on September 1. It marks a new era as Belichick seeks to replicate the success he’s so synonymous with in the NFL at the college level.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
