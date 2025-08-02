  • home icon
  • “Max is one of the leaders on this team": Chip Lindsey makes eye-catching remarks about Max Bredeson’s impact

By Maliha
Published Aug 02, 2025 13:01 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Michigan Practice - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Michigan Practice - Source: Imagn

Max Bredeson had the option to enter the NFL draft this year but chose instead to return for one final year at Sherrone Moore's Michigan. Over the past three seasons, he has been a key contributor to the Wolverines’ success, making 43 appearances and playing a vital role not only on the field but also as a program leader.

In an interview with The Wolverine, Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey praised Bredeson’s impact:

“Max is one of the leaders on this team, and not just the offense. He’ll play a huge role, and he’s a guy that can do a lot of things at the point of contact. He’s athletic and able to get out in space some."
Lindsey isn’t alone in recognizing Bredeson's leadership, as Moore also spoke highly of his influence beyond the field earlier this year:

“He impacts our team not just on the field, but off the field in huge ways, making sure the locker room is aligned in every single way. I just can’t speak highly enough about that young man. I’m just excited for him and making his determination, whatever he does.”
Despite limited playing time in high school and no recruiting rank, Max Bredeson has flourished at Michigan. He originally joined the team as a walk-on, but is now a valuable asset at both fullback and tight end.

Max Bredeson eyes Michigan redemption in the 2025 season

Max Bredeson was named Michigan’s Toughest Player for the 2024 season. Speaking at the Big Ten Kickoff in Las Vegas, the Wolverines star expressed deep loyalty to the program, saying he would play for Michigan for a decade if allowed. However, he is also driven by a desire to avoid being remembered as the captain of an 8-5 team.

Bredeson isn’t alone in that mindset, as the entire Michigan program is determined to bounce back from a disappointing 2024.

“Definitely an excited team, an excited team with a lot of guys who want to prove themselves right," Bredeson said. "We’re not just looking to prove people wrong. And, there’s no greater motivation than when you’ve had something and you can’t have it anymore. So, we’re gonna go back and go get that again.”

Fans will see how Max Bredeson and Michigan respond when the Wolverines kick off their 2025 season against New Mexico on Aug. 30.

Edited by John Maxwell
