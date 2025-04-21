Maxx Crosby hypes up Deion Sanders Jr. as Coach Prime’s son takes pride in “legendary” Sanders surname

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacted to Deion Sanders Jr.'s latest post, praising Deion Sanders' son for having his father's name in such high esteem. On Sunday, Sanders Jr. posted pictures of himself at the Colorado spring game, including snaps of him with his father.

"Sanders name will be legendary for generations to come - 'I have told you now before it happens, so that when it does happen you will believe.' John‬ ‭14‬:‭29‬ @welloffforever @tajiadiamonds" Sanders Jr. captioned the post, including a verse of the Bible.

Crosby wrote in the comments:

"🦅💎"

Deion Sanders Jr. has made a name by following and creating media content about the Colorado Buffaloes over the last two seasons. Sanders Jr. has a company called "Well Off" with a media subsidiary that has worked hard to create content for the Buffaloes in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Maxx Crosby hypes up Deion Sanders Jr. on Instagram

Deion Sanders on the state of the QB battle at Colorado

On Saturday, after the Colorado spring game, Deion Sanders spoke to the press about the current quarterback battle at Boulder.

“Totally different,” Sanders said of the top two quarterbacks. “They can play, man, but they approach the game totally different. But we got to be better and coaching to their strengths, we got to be better to put them in the right situations for success, but those guys can play.”

When a reporter insinuated that Julian Lewis might be redshirted in 2025, Sanders didn't take kindly to it.

“Self-explanatory, nobody said that, man," he said. "Nobody said that. That, that’s not our plan. That’s not his plan, but, if it happens, it happens. If he sustains an injury that puts him in that situation? But, you never know. I mean, the guy could, could be a two, or he could be a one. I don’t think we’re going to put him in a box like that. We’re not doing that.”

The two main options for the Buffaloes this season are true freshman Julian Lewis or Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. According to ESPN, Lewis is a former five-star recruit who ranks 12th in the ESPN 300. On the other hand, Salter is an experienced redshirt junior who started two seasons for two winning seasons for the Flames. In 2023, Salter was the Conference USA MVP, Conference USA championship game MVP, and a First Team All-CUSA selection.

