“May his memory be eternal!”: CFB fans send heartfelt condolences to Baylor football’s Alex Foster following sudden death at 18

Baylor University announced the death of freshman defensive lineman Alex Foster, 18, early Wednesday. According to ESPN, Baylor did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the death.

Ad

However, Sports Illustrated and other outlets have reported that the incident may have involved a shooting on Tuesday night. The information appears to have originated from Mississippi-based reporter Blake Levine, who previously covered Foster during his school career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baylor Football shared the news on X on Wednesday morning, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt condolences from fans.

“Sorry Baylor homies ☹️And prayers up to this kid’s loved ones 🙏,” a fan said.

“💔💔💔 Our thoughts are with all of you, from Utah,” another added.

“Please honor this young man at McLane!! 🙏,” one fan said.

Messages continued to pour in throughout the day.

Ad

“Awful news, condolences to his family and teammates 💔,” a fan wrote.

“May his memory be eternal!” another fan said.

“Praying for the Foster Family and Friends,” one commented.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda on the news of Alex Foster’s death

Baylor coach Dave Aranda and vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Mack Rhoades released a joint statement regarding the news.

Ad

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend and a cherished part of the Baylor Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex’s family and all those who loved him.

"In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith and the unwavering love of the Baylor community. Our immediate focus is on supporting Alex’s family and his teammates through this devastating loss. Alex’s memory will forever be a part of Baylor University.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Foster, a native of Greenville, Mississippi, redshirted during the 2024 season and participated in spring practices with the team.

Foster was projected to be a cornerstone player on the defensive line in the upcoming year under second-year position coach Inoke Breckterfield. He was 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds and was one of the most highly regarded members of Baylor’s 2024 recruiting class.

Coming out of St. Joseph High School in Greenville, Foster was rated the No. 44 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 13 overall player in Mississippi by 247Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More