“May his memory be eternal!”: CFB fans send heartfelt condolences to Baylor football’s Alex Foster following sudden death at 18

Baylor University announced the death of freshman defensive lineman Alex Foster, 18, early Wednesday. According to ESPN, Baylor did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the death.
However, Sports Illustrated and other outlets have reported that the incident may have involved a shooting on Tuesday night. The information appears to have originated from Mississippi-based reporter Blake Levine, who previously covered Foster during his school career.
Baylor Football shared the news on X on Wednesday morning, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt condolences from fans.
“Sorry Baylor homies ☹️And prayers up to this kid’s loved ones 🙏,” a fan said.
“💔💔💔 Our thoughts are with all of you, from Utah,” another added.
“Please honor this young man at McLane!! 🙏,” one fan said.
Messages continued to pour in throughout the day.
“Awful news, condolences to his family and teammates 💔,” a fan wrote.
“May his memory be eternal!” another fan said.
“Praying for the Foster Family and Friends,” one commented.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda on the news of Alex Foster’s death
Baylor coach Dave Aranda and vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics Mack Rhoades released a joint statement regarding the news.
“We are heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend and a cherished part of the Baylor Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex’s family and all those who loved him.
"In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith and the unwavering love of the Baylor community. Our immediate focus is on supporting Alex’s family and his teammates through this devastating loss. Alex’s memory will forever be a part of Baylor University.”
Alex Foster, a native of Greenville, Mississippi, redshirted during the 2024 season and participated in spring practices with the team.
Foster was projected to be a cornerstone player on the defensive line in the upcoming year under second-year position coach Inoke Breckterfield. He was 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds and was one of the most highly regarded members of Baylor’s 2024 recruiting class.
Coming out of St. Joseph High School in Greenville, Foster was rated the No. 44 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 13 overall player in Mississippi by 247Sports.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change