“Maybe not the branding of the last name”: CFB insider gets 100% real about Julian Sayin's Heisman race

Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt offered a candid take on why Julian Sayin isn’t getting more recognition in the Heisman Trophy conversation despite his standout performance. His comments came after Sayin led Ohio State to a 5-0 record in the 2025 season.“I've just been so impressed by him,” Butt said on Wednesday. “The only thing holding him back from legitimate Heisman conversation has been maybe not the branding of the last name and just conservative play calling, but I can see each week Ryan Day opening up and giving him more and more trust and why not?“Because every opportunity he's saying has been given, he's taking full advantage of it. Look at his throw chart, which shows throws left, middle, right at all three levels, and it's all green. He's succeeded. There's no weakness to his game.”Butt’s mention of “branding” may reference Arch Manning, who was the preseason favorite for the Heisman but has since fallen out of contention due to underwhelming performances. Sayin’s current competition includes teammate Jeremiah Smith, Miami’s Carson Beck, Oregon’s Dante Moore, Alabama’s Ty Simpson and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza.Sayin leads the nation with an 80.2% completion rate, connecting on 101 of 126 passes through five games and surpassing 78% in each of the last four outings. He has thrown for over 300 yards in three contests and ranks eighth nationally with 13 touchdown passes.With Sayin's multiple records this season, Butt also declared his superiority over Will Howard.“Will Howard just couldn't complete the deep ball,” Butt said. “We're not saying that for Julian Sayin. He's able to make every single pass and just checks every box when given the opportunity from Ryan Day and his play caller, Brian Hartline.”Julian Sayin earns high praise from Illinois DC Aaron HenryIn the Week 6 win, Julian Sayin completed 23 of 27 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. The performance earned him the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, having first earned the honor on Sept. 8.Ohio State will hit the road to face No. 17 Illinois on Saturday, and Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry shared his take on where Sayin ranks among quarterbacks the Illini will face this season.“Julian Sayin, I would venture to say he’s, if not the best, like one or two,” Henry said (via SI). “He’s deadly accurate. His just down-the-field vision is superb.“How he moves in the pocket, he hasn’t taken too many sacks, he hasn’t thrown too many interceptions. I think what makes him really, really special, in regards to his skill set, are the guys that are up front blocking for him.”OSU sits atop both the AP Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll.