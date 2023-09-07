"Maybe the Coach of the Year award is chilling in Prime's crib": Jim Harbaugh lauds Deion Sanders' masterclass as Colorado thrives in Week 1

The college football world is still reeling from Deion Sanders' triumph in Week 1, with his Colorado Buffaloes upsetting the TCU Horned Frogs 45-42 on Saturday. What Deion Sanders is achieving at Colorado is nothing short of extraordinary.

The Colorado football program had been flatlining for years, having an atrocious 1-11 record last season. The arrival of Sanders completely turned the fortunes of the Boulder school, allowing the arrival of an astonishing recruitment class for this season.

The football world has been full of praise for Coach Prime, and veteran coach Jim Harbough made public his opinion on the former NFL star's impact in a recent radio interview:

"Maybe the Coach of the Year award is chilling in Prime's crib."

Jim Harbaugh is serving a three-game suspension.

Harbaugh also rained praise upon the Buffaloes stars, specifically Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

“That was quite a performance,” Harbaugh said of Shedeur Sanders. "And Travis Hunter – the 144 plays. I mean, it was tough to take the eyes off that game.”

He also commented on the Colorado coach's ability to motivate his team and mentioned Hunter as an early Heisman Trophy favorite:

"I loved Prime's halftime interview, too, 'If we had hit him on two more passes, (the Heisman Trophy) would be chilling in his crib.' That's awesome – 144 plays – and that was in Fort Worth, too. That was about 94 degrees down there. That was quite a performance."

This is certainly high praise from the Michigan Wolverines coach, who was the AP College Football Coach of the Year in 2021. In the last two seasons, he has led Michigan to a 25-3 record, having made the playoffs in the last two seasons. No. 2 Michigan is an early favorite to make the playoffs this year, with Harbaugh surely hoping they can break the curse and reach the final this year.

On the other hand, No. 22 Colorado and Deion Sanders continue their season in Week 2 versus Nebraska.