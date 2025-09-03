  • home icon
  "Maybe he's lost it a little" : CFB fans disapprove Lee Corso's top-4 CFP pick during final ESPN College GameDay appearance

“Maybe he’s lost it a little" : CFB fans disapprove Lee Corso's top-4 CFP pick during final ESPN College GameDay appearance

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 03, 2025 17:19 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

College football legend Lee Corso made a top-4 CFP pick during his final College GameDay appearance last weekend. The 90-year-old predicted Clemson, Penn State, LSU, and Notre Dame as the top CFP contenders, as seen in a College GameDay clip on Instagram.

Corso went further to predict a CFP championship game between LSU and Penn State, favoring the Tigers to win the national championship. Fans have been sharing different reactions to Corso’s prediction, especially on Instagram.

Okapiking wrote:

“Ok, maybe he’s lost it a little.”

Akkrause93 also wrote:

“After going 6/6 last weekend, he’s probably right.”

Ohhdatsaero commented:

“After going 6/6 😭 us Bama fans are asking, please just let him retire without saying another word 🤣.”

Sage_floyd also commented:

“He will get at least two of these right.”

Pacillac wrote:

“Just a reminder that Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois last year and made the championship.”
John_c1ampitt commented:

“He picked Miami to beat Notre Dame and still thinks Notre Dame is a top 4 playoff contender. He is correct 💯.”
Reactions to Lee Corso's top-4 CFP picks

One of college football’s most celebrated pundits, Lee Corso had a long career in sports broadcasting after a coaching career that spanned over decades. Joining the ESPN College GameDay crew in 1987, Corso became a household name in college football broadcasting.

How Lee Corso became known for his signature headgear picks

He started his signature headgear pick in 1996, continuing for years until his final pick last weekend. It was a full circle moment for Corso, who picked his first headgear at Ohio State and made his final pick at the same venue.

He was right on both occasions, staying true to his reputation for making correct predictions. Before his final pick at Ohio State on Saturday, Lee Corso had made 286 correct picks as opposed to 144 incorrect picks. His had a winning rate of 67%, per ESPN.

The Buckeyes were Corso’s favorite team, having picked them 45 times before picking them to beat Texas again on Saturday. 31 out of the 45 times, he predicted correctly, giving him a 69% success rate when picking the Buckeyes.

Corso retired last week to different honors for a long and successful career, including a touching gesture in his hometown of Lake Mary, Florida. The Seminole Board of County Commissioners declared Aug. 26, 2025, as Lee Corso Day in the county.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
