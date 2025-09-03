“Maybe he’s lost it a little" : CFB fans disapprove Lee Corso's top-4 CFP pick during final ESPN College GameDay appearance

College football legend Lee Corso made a top-4 CFP pick during his final College GameDay appearance last weekend. The 90-year-old predicted Clemson, Penn State, LSU, and Notre Dame as the top CFP contenders, as seen in a College GameDay clip on Instagram.Corso went further to predict a CFP championship game between LSU and Penn State, favoring the Tigers to win the national championship. Fans have been sharing different reactions to Corso’s prediction, especially on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOkapiking wrote:“Ok, maybe he’s lost it a little.”Akkrause93 also wrote:“After going 6/6 last weekend, he’s probably right.”Ohhdatsaero commented:“After going 6/6 😭 us Bama fans are asking, please just let him retire without saying another word 🤣.”Sage_floyd also commented:“He will get at least two of these right.”Pacillac wrote:“Just a reminder that Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois last year and made the championship.”John_c1ampitt commented:“He picked Miami to beat Notre Dame and still thinks Notre Dame is a top 4 playoff contender. He is correct 💯.”Reactions to Lee Corso's top-4 CFP picksOne of college football’s most celebrated pundits, Lee Corso had a long career in sports broadcasting after a coaching career that spanned over decades. Joining the ESPN College GameDay crew in 1987, Corso became a household name in college football broadcasting.How Lee Corso became known for his signature headgear picksHe started his signature headgear pick in 1996, continuing for years until his final pick last weekend. It was a full circle moment for Corso, who picked his first headgear at Ohio State and made his final pick at the same venue.He was right on both occasions, staying true to his reputation for making correct predictions. Before his final pick at Ohio State on Saturday, Lee Corso had made 286 correct picks as opposed to 144 incorrect picks. His had a winning rate of 67%, per ESPN.The Buckeyes were Corso’s favorite team, having picked them 45 times before picking them to beat Texas again on Saturday. 31 out of the 45 times, he predicted correctly, giving him a 69% success rate when picking the Buckeyes.Corso retired last week to different honors for a long and successful career, including a touching gesture in his hometown of Lake Mary, Florida. The Seminole Board of County Commissioners declared Aug. 26, 2025, as Lee Corso Day in the county.