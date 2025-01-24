"Maybe it was the janitor": UNC GM Mike Lombardi debunks $8 million offer rumors

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program is under new leadership with Bill Belichick taking over as head coach. He is bringing on former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi as UNC football's general manager as they work to build their roster this offseason for their first season together.

Rumors ignited of a potential NIL deal from UNC to a top transfer quarterback, which Lombardi pointed out to be false. On Thursday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Lombardi dismissed the rumors, reiterating the use of the 'Patriot way' in Chapel Hill.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We might have heard about it." Lombardi said. "If somebody offered them I don't know, maybe it was the janitor in this building who offered it. I have no idea, because I didn't offer anybody that kind of money. I think to me, we're going to stick to the Patriot model. We're going to have a good team where everybody's going to be valued."

The quarterback in question is likely Tulane transfer Darian Mensah, who landed with North Carolina's rivals, the Duke Blue Devils, on a mind-boggling $8 million NIL deal over two seasons. Mensah was one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal, throwing for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions as a freshman for the Green Wave.

UNC schedules first game under Bill Belichick

As the college football offseason kicks off, with spring camp rapidly approaching, the UNC football program is gearing up for its first season under Bill Belichick. Belichick signed his deal with the Tar Heels on Thursday afternoon, over a month after agreeing to the job.

Belichick's contract signing halts NFL chatter and puts his focus on college football entering the offseason. The Tar Heels scheduled their first game under Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The non-conference matchup is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 1, moving from Saturday, Aug. 30. UNC's season opener will kick off in front of a friendly crowd at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Their matchup will mark just the fourth meeting against the Horned Frogs, most recently squaring off against TCU in 1997.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback