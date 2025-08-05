"Maybe one of the best pure football players": CFB analyst names surprise Miami breakout star ahead of 2025 season

Even with Cam Ward at quarterback in 2024, Miami faltered in November and failed to secure a playoff spot. Now, with the acquisition of defensive coordinator Cory Heatherman and former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, the Hurricanes are entering a transitional phase.
While many fans view Beck’s debut season in Coral Gables as a potential turning point for the program, college football analyst Josh Pate sees another player, Elija Lofton, as a possible breakout star for 2025: (3:18)
"The breakout player I got is Elija Lofton, tight end. I just stick with the Elijah tight ends down there. Elijah Arroyo two years in a row was our breakout player. We finally nailed it. And now it's just Elijah Loftton. He may be one of the best pure football players on Miami's team.
"He's got maximum buy-in from the coaching staff. They love him. He is a versatile guy, and I think he could have a nice solid to break out year this year from Miami."
In 2024, Lofton proved his adaptability by playing as an H-back and even taking some snaps at running back. If he continues to develop, he could be a key factor in helping Miami accomplish what they couldn’t last season.
However, the path ahead isn’t easy, as Miami had a manageable schedule in 2024, but this season will be significantly tougher. Pate’s model gives a realistic range for their performance.
"The model, which is seated right next to me, has Miami's best case record at 11-1. The worst case is six and six, but the most likely record it spits out from Miami is 9 and three.
"Now, I'm telling you, the model looks at Miami this year as being in a little bit of a transition year. But I also think it really struggles because of how much portal infusion they have."
Elija Lofton emerges as a key leader for Miami's 2025 season
Miami tight ends coach Cody Woodiel commended Elija Lofton's leadership and called him the "most unique player" he has coached in his career.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Lofton is optimistic about the Hurricanes' prospects.
"We got a lot of dogs on the team," Lofton said (via SI). "A lot of young dogs that's gonna go out here and make plays and ball out. We all connected. We all close. So, it's like, it's about time for everybody to step up in the room."
In the 2024 season, Lofton recorded nine receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown, while also having two rushing attempts for 30 yards and a score.