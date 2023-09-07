McNeese State vs. Florida Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The McNeese State Cowboys will visit the Florida Gators on Saturday, September 9th. The Cowboys are 0-1 after losing their season opener 52-34 to the Tarleton State Texans, while the Gators are 0-1 after falling to the Utah Utes 24-11.

McNeese State vs. Florida game details

Fixture: McNeese State Cowboys at Florida Gators

Date and Time: Saturday, September 9th, 7:30 P.M. EST

Venue: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

McNeese State vs. Florida betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line McNeese State Cowboys +26.5(-110) Over 54.5(-110) +1600 Florida Gators -26.5(-110) Under 54.5(-110) -4500

McNeese State vs. Florida key stats

The McNeese State Cowboys are a non-major program that plays in the FCS. They will face a much tougher test in Week 2 as they travel to "The Swamp".

The Cowboys are led by coach Gary Goff, who is in his second year leading the program. He has led McNeese State to a 4-8 record.

Goff previously spent two seasons coaching the Division II Valdosta State Blazers preceded by eight seasons coaching the Division II Tiffin Dragons. He led the Blazers to a 22-3 record and the Dragons to a 38-50 record.

The Florida Gators scored just 11.0 points in their first game, which ranks 119th out of 133 teams in the nation. They ranked 22nd in passing offense and 129th in rushing offense. The Gators allowed 24.0 points, which ranked 80th in the nation. Their passing defense ranked 48th while their rushing defense was 51st.

Florida is led by Billy Napier, who is in his second season leading the program. Napier has led the Gators to a 6-8 record. He previously spent four seasons coaching the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Napier led them to a 40-12 record during his stint with the program.

McNeese State vs. Florida betting prediction

Both teams lost their season openers by double digits. Not all losses are created equal, however, as the Cowboys lost to another FCS program while the Gators lost to a top-15 opponent.

Although Florida could not get anything going in the running game, they were able to move the ball through the air. While the Gators may struggle in SEC play, they should have a big game in Week 2. Look for Florida to win by at least 27 points.

Pick: Florida Gators -26.5 (-110)