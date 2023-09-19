Mel Tucker to be fired as Michigan State AD Alan Haller gives a 7-day ultimatum asking for a reason to overturn his dismissal

The Michigan State Spartans have started the process of firing former coach Mel Tucker for cause, the school informed him on Monday. Tucker was suspended without pay following allegations that he sexually harassed Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault prevention advocate and rape survivor, on Sept. 10.

ESPN's Pete Thamel tweeted parts of the statement released by Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller:

"I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with a written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause. This notification process is required as part of his existing contract. The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause. This action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue"

Tucker, who signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension in November 2021, will have seven days to provide reason that he should not be fired for cause.

"The University will provide you with seven (7) days 'to present reasons to the Athletic Director and the University's President as to why (you) should not be terminated on the grounds herein stated.' (Section III.B.1.) Unless you can present sufficient reasons to dispute the above-identified grounds for termination for Cause, the University will terminate your employment for cause effective on September 26, 2023," Haller added:

Tucker has disputed the allegations he is facing and will likely look to dispute the termination.

What has Mel Tucker said about the allegations against him?

Mel Tucker has been accused of sending Brenda Tracy unwanted sexual advances, as well as masturbating on a phone call, without her consent. He has denied the allegations, claiming that the two parties had a mutually consensual intimate relationship.

Tucker released a statement, through his lawyer, last week that read in part:

"It was an entirely mutual, private event between two adults living at opposite ends of the country. She initiated the discussion that night, sent me a provocative picture of the two of us together, suggested what she may look like without clothes, and never once during the 36 minutes did she object in any manner, much less hang up the phone."

Tucker alleged that Tracy's accusations could be driven by a financial motive. He was interviewed by Title IX investigator Rebecca Leitman Veidlinger in March. In July, she ruled that there was no finding of fault. A hearing regarding the matter will take place next month.