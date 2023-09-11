Mel Tucker's phone call with Brenda Tracy could prove costly as $80,000,000 in suspended coach's potential career earnings is in question

Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay from his position as head coach of the Michigan State Spartans. The suspension stems from an investigation brought on by sexual assault prevention advocate and rape survivor Brenda Tracy, who accused Tucker of sexually harassing her.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported that the Spartans will fire Tucker at the conclusion of the investigation, tweeting:

"Mel Tucker fired as Michigan State’s coach, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will be MSU’s interim coach w/former coach Mark Dantonio expected to assist in an undefined role. MSU investigating allegations Tucker sexually harassed activist/rape survivor Brenda Tracy, USA Today reported."

McMurphy reported that Michigan State will look to get out of paying Tucker's buyout clause:

"Michigan State will wait until Title IX investigation is completed, to make Tucker's move official, sources said. MSU will claim dismissal w/cause to get out of paying Tucker's $70-plus million buyout.

He later provided an update from Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller, which suggested that the school could have an upcoming legal battle with Tucker, tweeting:

"Michigan State AD Alan Haller says coach Mel Tucker suspended w/out pay pending outcome of Title IX investigation. “This is just a formality,” source told @ActionNetworkHQ “Mel Tucker has coached his last game at MSU. This is something school legally must proceed w/(regarding Tucker's buyout/fired with cause). There’s a lot that could still come out. This is about damage control"

What led to Mel Tucker being suspended from his coaching duties?

Mel Tucker has been accused of sexually harassing Brenda Tracy, a prominent sexual assault prevention advocate and rape survivor.

According to USA Today, Tracy, who visited the Michigan State Spartans program in both 2021 and 2022, has accused Tucker of sending her unwanted sexual advances, which include masturbating on a phone call, without her consent. She was named an honorary team captain of the Spartans' spring football game.

Tucker has disputed her claims, instead alleging that the two had an intimate consensual relationship. He has claimed that the two had phone sex on the call which lies at the center of the investigation. While it is unclear if Tucker will face criminal charges, he has been suspended without pay as the university's Title IX office investigates the allegations.

