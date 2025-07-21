Memphis conference realignment rumors: Big 12 makes stance clear on Tigers' $250M offer

Memphis made an unprecedented offer to join the Big 12, proposing between $200 million and $250 million. The Tigers offered to give up any conference revenue until 2030, and bring in over $150 million in sponsorships over five years. They also offered the conference the option to remove them from after the 2030-31 season if the school won't provide enough value.Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger was the first to report about it on Monday.&quot;Memphis’ proposal is described as a 'no-risk' concept, according to some in the Big 12, and it also sets a standard, perhaps, of expansion fees to enter a league. Dellenger wrote.“The school would: take zero distribution for the final five years of the league’s new television deal with ESPN and FOX; add the sponsorships in excess of $150 million over five years; and subject itself to expulsion after 2030-31 if Big 12 deems it is not adding value.&quot;However, Big 12 officials aren’t interested. According to numerous reports, conference presidents discussed Memphis’ offer on Monday. However, it did not advance to formal voting as there was not enough support from member schools. Under conference rules, at least 12 of the 16 presidents must approve any expansion proposal.According to Dellenger, one Big 12 administrator questioned what changed since Memphis was previously passed over during the league’s last round of expansion in 2021. It was when Cincinnati, UCF, Houston and BYU were chosen instead.On3's Brett McMurphy corroborated Dellenger’s initial report.“Big 12 'not interested' in adding Memphis despite school offering $250 million in sponsorship to the league, sources told @On3sports Memphis was trying to buy way into Big 12. Yahoo 1st reported Memphis trying to get Big 12 invite,” McMurphy tweeted.Memphis might’ve been trying to follow SMU’s footstepsMemphis may have likely hoped to follow the strategy of SMU, which joined the ACC by agreeing to go without conference payouts for several years.The university's officials also told the Big 12 that they plan to fully share $20.5 million of athlete revenue next year to players. They are hoping to make the school more appealing. However, the Big 12’s response showed that money alone may not be enough to gain entry.The school plays in the American Athletic Conference, which made its rebranding announcement as “The American” on Monday. The school would have to pay at least $25 million to leave the conference.