Mercedes-Benz drags Deion Sanders’ son Shilo to court after his alleged $6,877 default: Report

Shilo Sanders, Deion Sanders' son, may face court action for allegedly failing to make car payments on time. Sanders filed for bankruptcy with more than $11 million in debt, according to court records filed Tuesday by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, via USA Today.

The company says Sanders was past due for $6,877 on his monthly payments from December through February. Also, Sanders has an outstanding balance of $97,239, but the trade-in value for the car is less than that at $97,000, meaning he has money to pay.

Due to Sanders owing so much money, Mercedes-Benz is hoping for the court's permission to take possession of the car. However, Sanders hasn't revealed the location of the car, which is also what the company wants the court to order.

Filing for bankruptcy stops the automatic stay and holds off debt collection efforts against Sanders. But, Mercedes-Benz believes it should be entitled to take the car back.

“The motor vehicle is depreciating in value, the contract is in default and the movant (Mercedes Benz Financial Services) is being prevented by the automatic stay from exercising its remedies to repossess and liquidate its collateral, the motor vehicle,” said the filing from Mercedes Benz Financial Services and its creditor attorney Doug Koktavy.

Sanders reportedly agreed to buy the $135,000 car with installment payments in May 2023. However, he stopped making payments.

“Debtor (Sanders) indicated an intent to retain the motor vehicle and reaffirm the obligation,” the company’s filing stated. “Debtor has not accomplished this intention.”

Sanders' filing for bankruptcy stems from an incident when he was 15 years old. The Colorado Buffaloes' safety reportedly fought with John Darjean, a security guard at his old school.

Although Sanders claimed it was self-defense, Darjean sued for damages. After Sanders didn't show up to court, the court awarded Darjean $11.89 million.

Shilo Sanders focused on NFL

Shilo Sanders is trying to focus on the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders wasn't invited to the combine, which reflects his draft stock, which he was frustrated by.

"I didn't get invited to the combine, but I brought the combine to me," Sanders said in a video posted to YouTube, via 247Sports. "Y'all got to look at everybody invited, all the safeties and all the DBs and compare them to me. Let me know if I'm tripping. I have a résumé, bro."

Sanders was the Buffaloes' leading tackler in 2024.

