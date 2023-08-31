Mercer vs. Ole Miss prediction & betting tips - September 2 | College Football Week 1

The No.22-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will host the Mercer Bears on Saturday, September 2nd. The Rebels will be playing their season opener, while the Bears are 1-0.

Mercer vs. Ole Miss match details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: Mercer Bears at Ole Miss Rebels

Date and Time: Saturday, September 2nd, 2:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Vaught–Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field, Oxford, Mississippi

Mercer vs. Ole Miss Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Mercer Bears +19.5(-110) Over 51.5(-110) +1400 Ole Miss Rebels -19.5(-110) Under 51.5(-110) -4000

Mercer vs. Ole Miss key stats

The 1-0 Mercer Bears were able to win their season opener, defeating the North Alabama Lions 17-7.

Starting quarterback Carter Peevy completed 12 of his 17 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown, while adding 31 rushing yards on 10 carries. Micah Bell was their leading rusher, who finished with 73 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. Ty James led the team with four receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown.

The Bears, who are a mid-major that plays in the FCS, will have a much tougher test this weekend. Mercer is led by head coach Drew Cronic, who is in his fourth-year leading the program. He has led the Bears to a 20-13 record.

Cronic previously spent two seasons coaching the Division II Lenoir-Rhyne Bears preceded by two seasons coaching the NAIA's Reinhardt Eagles and led the Bears to a 25-3 record and the Eagles to a 22-3 record.

The No.22-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will play in their season opener this weekend. They finished last season with an 8-5 record, reaching as high as seventh in the AP Poll.

They will return starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, while also bringing in former Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders. Ole Miss has not named a starter at the position.

The Rebels are led by head coach Lane Kiffin, who is entering his fourth season leading the program. Kiffin received his first head coaching gig at the NFL level, leading the then-Oakland Raiders to a 5-15 record over parts of two seasons.

He then spent a year leading the Tennessee Volunteers, who finished 7-6, before taking over the USC Trojans. In parts of four seasons, USC was 28-15 under Kiffin.

After three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kiffin took over as the coach of the Florida Atlantic Owls. In three seasons, he compiled a 26-13, record before accepting the same position at Ole Miss. He has led the Rebels to a 23-13 record.

Mercer vs. Ole Miss betting prediction

The Ole Miss Rebels are a heavy favorite in their season opener against the Mercer Bears, and for good reason. While the Rebels have not named a starting quarterback, they should have no trouble against a mid-major opponent. Look for Ole Miss to win by at least 20 points.

Pick: Ole Miss Rebels -19.5 (-110)