“MF lying like a b****”: CFB fans left unimpressed with Sherrone Moore’s latest comments on Michigan's sign-stealing scandal

Sherrone Moore's Michigan is in a fight with the NCAA over allegations around the team's sign-stealing scandal from the 2023 season. The Wolverines coach, who was the offensive coordinator for the team in that season, reportedly deleted his text messages with former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions, who was at the center of the controversy.

Moore also added that he erased his messages with Stalions because he was "angry" at the analyst. However, fans on social media weren't impressed with his comments, with some suggesting that the Michigan coach hid key details.

"Lol. MF lying like a b****," one tweeted on Tuesday.

"So Moore deleted 52 texts the day the news broke b/c he didn’t Stallions to get credit for their championship run? What a bulls*** answer," another added.

"Bro’s legal interns need to come up w/ better excuses lmao nobody does that," a third commented.

Some also wanted Michigan to get stripped of its 2023 national title due to the controversy.

"They are going to vacate 2-3 seasons and the Natty," one wrote.

"UH OH HAMMER COMING," another added.

"They never should have been allowed to play and win the national title," a user tweeted.

Michigan went on to win the championship with an undefeated 15-0 record. However, in the light of the investigations, then-Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the final three regular season games. Even Stalions resigned from his post in November 2023.

During Harbaugh's suspension, Moore was named as Michigan's interim coach. He was then named as the Wolverines' head coach after Harbaugh signed to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sherrone Moore travels to Hawaii to meet talented OT prospect Malakai Lee

Sherrone Moore has been busy trying to rebuild Michigan after an underwhelming 2024 season. The Wolverines coach recently visited Hawaii to meet offensive tackle Malakai Lee, who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Hawaii and the No. 12 overall offensive tackle in the 2026 class, as per 247Sports.

According to reports, Lee holds offers from 18 programs, including some top colleges. However, he was glad to have Moore travel to Hawaii to meet him.

In his first full season as Michigan's head coach, Sherrone Moore led the program to an 8-5 record. The Wolverines failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff, but Moore will need to put in the work in the offseason with recruiting to get more wins next season.

