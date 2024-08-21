"Miami can go undefeated" — CFB insider makes bold predictions about Mario Cristobal’s team

College football insider Emory Hunt has sky-high expectations for the Miami Hurricanes. Miami is one of the favorites to win the ACC, and Hunt believes the Hurricanes can go undefeated in regular-season play.

Miami is set to open its 2024 season on Aug. 31 on the road against the Florida Gators, in a game the Hurricanes are only slight 2.5-point favorites in.

However, Hunt expects Miami not only to win that game but also to go undefeated all season.

"Miami can go undefeated, you heard it here first, guys," Hunt said on CBS Sports.

Hunt points to Miami's improved offensive line as a key reason why the Hurricanes will have success in 2024. He also believes Cam Ward could be a Heisman front-runner this season, as he expects the former Washington State quarterback to have plenty of success with the Hurricanes.

Miami will have its home opener on Sept. 7 against Florida A&M. The Hurricanes have the third-best odds of winning the ACC at +400, which implies a 20 percent chance of winning the conference. However, the only ranked opponent the Hurricanes play is FSU at home on Oct. 26.

Miami's Mario Cristobal heaps praise on Cam Ward

Cam Ward transferred from Wazzu

Cam Ward will be the Hurricanes' starting quarterback in 2024 after he transferred from Wazzu.

Ward was one of the top quarterbacks available in the transfer portal, and ahead of the college football season, Miami coach Mario Cristobal heaped praise on Ward.

“He’s helped us evolve. You’re not limited with him. He can do a lot of things. He’s got a tremendous capacity, a super-high football IQ, and his ability to improvise is sometimes better than the designed play," Cristobal said, via SI.

“He’s also such a high-IQ guy and so systematic that he does play within the system. If it’s not exactly the right call, he can make you right when you’re wrong with your call. Whether it be with his feet, whether it be with his arm angles, whether it be with his accuracy or his ability to just improvise — he’s really added a lot.”

Last season at Wazzu, Ward threw for 3,735 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

