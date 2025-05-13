Miami football recruiting tracker: Top Commits, offers & visits (2025-2026)

The Miami Hurricanes are making quite an impression in their recruiting process for the Class of 2026. Last season, the Hurricanes finished the year with a 10-3 overall record and 6-2 in the ACC conference. They couldn't qualify for the College Football Playoff and were also defeated in the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State.

However, several of their players made the leap to the NFL, most notably quarterback Cam Ward, who was picked first overall by the Tennessee Titans.

Miami football recruiting tracker: Top Commits

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mario Cristobal's program has been able to secure eight commitments, four of which are ESPN 300 commits. While there are no five-star recruits, there are four four-stars and four three-stars.

Trending

Here are some of the top commits:

1) Javian Mallory

The West Boca Raton High School star committed to the program on Mar. 22. The 6-foot, 205-pound running back provides depth to the Miami RB room.

2) Dereon Coleman

Coleman is a dual-threat quarterback from Jones High School in Orlando. He gave his pledge to the Hurricanes on July 3, 2024. The 6-foot, 160-pound prospect holds a 79 grade and is ranked No. 10 among dual-threat QBs.

3) Jordan Campbell

A local talent from Carol City High School in Miami, Campbell committed to Miami on Nov. 22, 2023. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is ranked No. 11 among outside linebackers in the ESPN 300 and carries an 82 grade.

The remaining five commits are J.J. Sparks, Jaelen Waters, Jontavius Wyman, Ben Congdon and Joel Ervin.

Miami football recruiting tracker: Top Offers

1) Jackson Cantwell

The offensive tackle from the 2026 class is one of the top five-star recruits Miami is chasing. The 6-foot-8, 315 lbs player ranks as the best player in the nation in the 2026 class, according to On3. He attended Nixa High School and carries a grade of 92 according to ESPN.

2) Lamar Brown

Brown is the top defensive tackle in the 2026 class. He is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound game-wrecker out of University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With a 93 grade from ESPN, Brown is a priority target for Miami’s defensive staff.

3) Derrek Cooper

Cooper is a hometown prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Prep in Hollywood, Florida. He is the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2026 cycle. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he holds a 91 grade from ESPN and is a major priority for Miami to keep in-state.

Miami football recruiting tracker: Top Visits

Five-star Lamar Brown has scheduled a visit to Miami on May 30. He'll be joined by four-star Chauncey Kennon for the visit on the same day.

Meanwhile, on May 20, the school has scheduled visits for four-stars Jayden Petit, Jase Mathews and Favour Akih.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.