Miami HC labels Cam Ward "best" college football player ahead of 2025 NFL combine

Miami QB Cam Ward had a great year for the Hurricanes this past season, finishing as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He transferred from Washington State and made an immediate impact in Miami. He was the driving force of their offense and was a big reason the team jumped from seven wins in 2023 to 10 in 2024.

However, Ward will not return to the Hurricanes next season. His NCAA eligibility is up, and as a result, he entered the 2025 NFL draft. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal spoke with reporters before Ward left for the NFL Combine. He talked about how he believes Ward should be the first pick in the draft.

"Ward should be drafted first overall because he's the best competitor and best overall player in the country," Cristobal said. "His competitiveness, his way of being, the way he affects people around him, he's second to none."

Speaking about his impact at Miami, Cristobal said:

"He's a guy that has changed the profile of our University, has certainly elevated everyone around him, and I think he's a guy that can take a franchise and just elevate it and everybody in it. He's as special as I've ever been around."

Cam Ward speaks about his journey ahead of NFL combine, says that his draft pick doesn't matter

Cam Ward #QB15 of Miami-FL speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium - Source: Getty

Cam Ward spoke about this journey while interacting with reporters during his media availability prior to the NFL combine.

"The tape says everything I believe," Ward said. "I'm honest about that. I think what separates me from everybody is the way I approach it. The mindset that I have going onto the field, each and every game. I mean coming from my journey, not a lot of people can do that. So, I just think it shows the work I'm willing to put in."

Speaking about his expectations from the draft, he said:

"Whether I go first round or second round, at the end of the day, the draft pick don't mean nothing. It's all about establishing yourself once you get the opportunity."

