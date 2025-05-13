Miami HC Mario Cristobal shares major update on Carson Beck’s summer workout plans after missing spring practice

Carson Beck was unable to participate in the Miami spring camp due to the elbow injury he suffered during the SEC championship game last season. The quarterback surprisingly transferred to the Hurricanes this offseason, after initially declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal made it known on Monday at the ACC spring meeting that Beck has been cleared for participation in all summer team activities. He noted that the quarterback has been throwing for the past three weeks as part of his rehab and he is nearing full recovery.

“He’s good to go,” Cristobal told ESPN. “He’s exceeding every benchmark.”

Back in April, Cristobal was uncertain about the timeline of Beck's recovery, after ruling him out of the spring game. Nonetheless, he had noted that the quarterback is involved in other activities that would familiarize him to the team's offensive playbook.

“I don’t know,” Cristobal said. “I know he’s throwing some other things. He’s doing those other rehab contraptions, those balls or whatnot, and it’s right there. I mean, we feel great about it."

Now that he's back, Miami will keep a sharp eye on his development.

Joel Klatt cautiously optimistic about Carson Beck-led Miami

Joel Klatt is cautiously optimistic about Miami and quarterback Carson Beck’s outlook heading into the 2025 college football season. The Fox Sports analyst placed the Hurricanes at No. 18 in his post-spring Top 25 rankings, touting them to compete in the upcoming season.

“I’m going to be cautiously optimistic about Miami. So I’ve got Miami at 18 now. Carson Beck transfers in … I like this move now. However, Beck had that elbow surgery in December and he didn’t even throw in spring practice. Room for concern."

“So I like it but I’m also concerned, and it has to make you be a little bit nervous. I know he’s played a lot of football, so you’re not worried about like, reps and experience, but reps with this group become a question.”

Carson Beck posted a solid stat line with Georgia in 2024 despite his struggles, finishing with 3,485 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. With a fresh start at Miami, he has the potential to match—or even surpass—those numbers, while making the Hurricanes a contender in the ACC.

