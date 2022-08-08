Miami Hurricanes' newly-renovated Dwayne Johnson Locker Room is simply insane

As if the University of Miami has added yet another recruitment weapon, this one is named after Dwayne Johnson. The University of Miami debuted an all-new locker room this week featuring his likeness and name.

The Miami Hurricanes unveiled their swanky new locker room to their players this week in an ode to the former WWE superstar.

The University of Miami named its locker room after Dwayne Johnson way back in 2013. The Hollywood superstar donated $1 million to the Football Facilities Renovation Fund.

At the time, Johnson's donation was the largest the university had received from a former Miami athlete. He was subsequently named as a University of Miami "Alumnus of Distinction."

Dwayne Johnson's time with the Miami Hurricanes

Johnson suited up for the Hurricanes as a defensive lineman during his time in Miami. He was a part of Miami's 1991 national championship team. He played in 39 games for the Miami Hurricanes. However, he started just once due to the presence of a certain Warren Sapp who was above him in the pecking order.

Dwayne Johnson himself admitted that he didn't have the makings of a star performer back when he was playing football.

ESPN @espn @TheRock was almost as nice as his hair when he played for the U .@TheRock was almost as nice as his hair when he played for the U 😂 https://t.co/BZY12WdG72

The Hollywood icon told Peyton and Eli Manning during an ESPN telecast:

“I was a decent player down there at The U, and I played with some amazing players who went on to be some of the best college football players of all time. They went on to become the best in the NFL and legends in Canton."

Johnson added that the time he spent at the University of Miami taught him a number of lessons that he still carries with him. Johnson, however, has had his hands full in recent weeks.

After being cast to play Black Adam in a DC superhero movie for just about 10 years, the title is slated for release this October. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson has been promoting the XFL in full swing as it approaches its third iteration in 2023.

The league was sold to Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital back in August 2020 after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April of that year. The XFL recently announced eight cities that will host teams next year. These include Arlington, Houston, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington D.C.

The XFL season will kick off on February 18, 2023, just six days after Super Bowl LVII. All 43 games are set to be televised, either by ABC, ESPN or FX.

