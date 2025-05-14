Miami QB Carson Beck compared to Batman by former teammate Ryan Puglisi after recent injury update 

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is back on the football field after being cleared to throw. On Wednesday, he shared a video where he threw to his teammates on a sunny day.

This comes after months of rehab following his elbow injury in the Southeastern Conference championship game in December and subsequent surgery.

Former teammate and Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi reacted to the video, comparing Beck to Batman.

Beck's Instagram story (image credit: instagram/carsonbeck)

With his throwing motion looking fluid again, the Batman reference may be fitting. Beck is expected to take full command of the Hurricanes’ offense this summer as they eye a breakthrough under Mario Cristobal.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Beck was named one of the top transfer players, according to ESPN.

"When Beck is healthy with a steady run game behind him, he's one of the purest, smoothest passers in college football." ESPN's Tom Luginbill wrote on Wednesday.

"He's an exceptional ball handler who has the ability to not only drive the football into tight spots at intermediate and deep levels of the field but also layer the football and change ball speeds. His decision-making took a step back during his final season at Georgia, and he took too many risks with the football."

What did Miami coach Mario Cristobal say on Carson Beck's latest injury update?

Carson Beck, who transferred from Georgia to Miami following the 2024 season, underwent UCL surgery that kept him out of spring practice. According to Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal, the senior quarterback is now “good to go” and “exceeding every benchmark” in his recovery.

Beck has been throwing for the past three weeks as part of his rehab process. He is expected to be available for Miami's summer workouts, which begin next week.

The quarterback started for the Bulldogs in the past two seasons, leading Kirby Smart's program to a 24-4 (14-2 SEC) overall record. He threw for 7,426 yards and was one of the top five FBS passers, throwing for 57 touchdowns against 23 interceptions.

Before he entered the transfer portal, Beck declared for the 2025 NFL draft briefly before rescinding his name from the board.

At Miami, Beck will replace Cam Ward, who was the No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans.

