Miami’s Jackson Cantwell drops 4-word message to Mario Cristobal’s latest win in Boone IOL Rhys Woodrow

Head coach Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are off to a good start with their 2026 recruiting class. Earlier in May, they received a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. Cantwell is the No. 3-ranked player in his recruiting class, according to ESPN.

On Saturday, the Hurricanes got a commitment from another top recruit. Interior offensive lineman Rhys Woodrow announced his commitment to Miami over offers from other top programs like Florida State, UCF, Stanford and Georgia Tech. Woodrow is a three-star recruit, according to 247 Sports.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Jackson Cantwell responded to an X post with a four-word message for Woodrow.

"Welcome to the brotherhood!"

Woodrow plays football at Boone High School in Orlando, Florida. In addition to Miami, he visited Florida, Vanderbilt and Ohio State. Woodrow is joining a Miami Hurricanes class that already includes one five-star recruit, Jackson Cantwell, and four four-star recruits: offensive linebacker Jordan Campbell, cornerback Jontavius Wyman, cornerback Jaelen Waters and running back Javian Mallory.

Rhys Woodrow chose to commit to Miami after seeing how the offensive line room works

There were likely several factors for Rhys Woodrow to consider when he chose the Miami Hurricanes over some of the other top options. However, in a conversation with "Inside The U" after committing, he told them Miami was always his top choice.

"It's been Miami since day one," Woodrow said. "They were one of the first big schools to show me love and they've been there since the beginning of my recruiting process. I've felt the most connected to Miami and I've always known. In the back of my head, I've always had that."

Woodrow then spoke about how he was given a good impression during his visit to Miami. Specifically, he was impressed by how the offensive line room worked. Additionally, he also appreciated how involved head coach Mario Cristobal was with the offensive line.

"They've always kept in contact. They will text me every day," Woodrow said. "When I went and saw their spring practice and I saw how coach Cristobal and coach Mirabal, how they run that o-line, it's really cool to see a head coach that's that involved with offensive line."

"I couldn't be happier to be a part of this class. It's an honor to be a part of something this great and I can't wait to see how well it goes."

It will be interesting to see if Miami can land any other big additions to an already strong 2026 recruiting class.

