  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Miami vs Florida: Tim Tebow makes critical admission about Carson Beck-Mario Cristobal ahead of Florida match-up in Week 4 

Miami vs Florida: Tim Tebow makes critical admission about Carson Beck-Mario Cristobal ahead of Florida match-up in Week 4 

By Arnold
Modified Sep 20, 2025 17:30 GMT
Miami vs Florida: Tim Tebow makes critical admission about Carson Beck-Mario Cristobal ahead of Florida match-up in Week 4 (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Miami vs Florida: Tim Tebow makes critical admission about Carson Beck-Mario Cristobal ahead of Florida match-up in Week 4 (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Mario Cristobal's No. 4 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will square off against the Florida Gators (1-2) in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ad

Ahead of the Miami vs. Florida game, former Gators quarterback Tim Tebow has suggested that the Hurricanes are under more pressure entering the in-state clash.

“I wonder if tonight they can flip the script, because you mentioned it,” Tebow said on SEC Nation. “The pressure is on Florida. I don’t know about that. I actually think there’s more pressure on Miami tonight, because they’re thinking, ‘Well, we have GameDay that’s there in Miami, we’re a top-five team. Everybody’s saying The U is back, and everybody’s talking about Florida as, you know, they can’t beat a good team.’ But if you really watch the tape, they’re a lot closer than people think, right?
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“If you don’t turn the football over last week, there’s a decent chance you win that game, especially if you add onto that the penalties. And so I think if they could flip the script, play free, like they did at the end of last year. I actually think there could be more pressure.”
Ad

Florida coach Billy Napier is on the hot seat after suffering losses to South Florida and LSU in the past two games.

However, the Hurricanes are undefeated in three games and enter Week 4 as favorites to get the win over Florida.

Tebow played college football at Florida. He won two national titles with the Gators, and won the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

Carson Beck will continue leading the offense for Mario Cristobal's Miami in Week 4 vs. Florida

NCAA Football: Miami Hurricanes HC Mario Cristobal - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Miami Hurricanes HC Mario Cristobal - Source: Imagn

Carson Beck will lead the offense for Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes when they face Florida on Saturday. Meanwhile, DJ Lagway will start as the Gators' QB.

Ad

Beck is enjoying a stellar season so far. He has recorded 812 passing yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions and one rushing TD.

Beck will be among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy if he continues his strong run this season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications