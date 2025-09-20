Miami vs Florida: Tim Tebow makes critical admission about Carson Beck-Mario Cristobal ahead of Florida match-up in Week 4 

Mario Cristobal's No. 4 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) will square off against the Florida Gators (1-2) in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ahead of the Miami vs. Florida game, former Gators quarterback Tim Tebow has suggested that the Hurricanes are under more pressure entering the in-state clash.

“I wonder if tonight they can flip the script, because you mentioned it,” Tebow said on SEC Nation. “The pressure is on Florida. I don’t know about that. I actually think there’s more pressure on Miami tonight, because they’re thinking, ‘Well, we have GameDay that’s there in Miami, we’re a top-five team. Everybody’s saying The U is back, and everybody’s talking about Florida as, you know, they can’t beat a good team.’ But if you really watch the tape, they’re a lot closer than people think, right?

“If you don’t turn the football over last week, there’s a decent chance you win that game, especially if you add onto that the penalties. And so I think if they could flip the script, play free, like they did at the end of last year. I actually think there could be more pressure.”

Florida coach Billy Napier is on the hot seat after suffering losses to South Florida and LSU in the past two games.

However, the Hurricanes are undefeated in three games and enter Week 4 as favorites to get the win over Florida.

Tebow played college football at Florida. He won two national titles with the Gators, and won the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

Carson Beck will continue leading the offense for Mario Cristobal's Miami in Week 4 vs. Florida

NCAA Football: Miami Hurricanes HC Mario Cristobal - Source: Imagn

Carson Beck will lead the offense for Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes when they face Florida on Saturday. Meanwhile, DJ Lagway will start as the Gators' QB.

Beck is enjoying a stellar season so far. He has recorded 812 passing yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions and one rushing TD.

Beck will be among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy if he continues his strong run this season.

