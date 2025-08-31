Miami vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Aug 31, 2025 13:00 GMT
The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will host the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Sunday. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Ahead of the blockbuster Miami vs. Notre Dame game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Miami vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup for Week 1

Miami's projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Miami's starters on offense vs. Notre Dame:

PositionNo.Starters
WR-X0Trader, Joshisa SO
WR-Z7Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR
WR-H17Johnson, Tony RS SR/TR
LT70Bell, Markel SR/TR
LG76Rodriguez, Ryan RS SR
C52Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR
RG73Cooper, Anez SR
RT61Mauigoa, Francis JR
TE9Lofton, Elija SO
QB11Beck, Carson RS SR/TR
RB4Fletcher Jr., Mark JR
Here's a look at Miami's starters on defense vs. Notre Dame:

PositionNo.Starters
LDE3Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR
NT99Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR
DT5Scott, Justin SO
RDE4Bain Jr., Rueben JR
WLB31Bissainthe, Wesley SR
MLB10Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR
LCB29Frederique Jr., OJ SO
SS8Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR
FS7Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR
RCB6Lucas, Xavier SO/TR
NB0Scott, Keionte SR/TR
Here's a look at Miami's starters on special teams vs. Notre Dame:

PositionNo.Starter
PT94Joyce, Dylan JR
PK45Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR
KO38Davis, Carter SR/TR
LS46Booker, Adam RS JR/TR
H94Joyce, Dylan JR
PR5Joseph, Ray Ray JR
KR0Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR
Notre Dame's projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Notre Dame's starters on offense vs. Miami:

PositionNo.Starters
WR-X0Fields, Malachi RS SR/TR
WR-Z6Faison, Jordan JR
WR-F1Greathouse, Jaden JR
LT54Knapp, Anthonie SO
LG74Schrauth, Billy RS JR
OC70Craig, Ashton RS JR
RG75Absher, Sullivan RS SO
RT59Wagner, Aamil RS JR
TE9Raridon, Eli SR
QB13Carr, CJ RS FR
RB4Love, Jeremiyah JR
Here's a look at Notre Dame's starters on defense vs. Miami:

PositionNo.Starters
DE95Young, Bryce SO
NT47Onye, Jason RS SR
DT41Hinish, Donovan RS JR
VYPER44Tuihalamaka, Junior RS JR
WLB3Sneed, Jaylen RS JR
MLB34Bowen, Drayk JR
ROVER4Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO
FCB6Gray, Christian JR
FS7Stroman, Jalen RS SR/TR
BS8Shuler, Adon RS SO
BCB15Moore, Leonard SO
NB0Smith, DeVonta RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Notre Dame's starters on special teams vs. Miami:

PositionNo.Starters
PT16Rendell, James GR/TR
PK98Burnette, Noah RS SR/TR
KO48Diomede, Marcello RS SO
LS96Vinci, Joseph SO
H10Buchner, Tyler GR/TR
PR6Faison, Jordan JR
KR24Price, Jadarian RS JR
Miami vs. Notre Dame depth chart for Week 1

Miami Hurricanes depth chart

Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X0Trader, Joshisa SO0Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR18Robinson, Chance SO
WR-Z7Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR3Moore, Joshua FR12Carr, Ny SO
WR-H17Johnson, Tony RS SR/TR5Joseph, Ray Ray JR10Toney, Malachi FR13Upshaw, Daylyn FR
LT70Bell, Markel SR/TR63Okunlola, Samson RS SO
LG76Rodriguez, Ryan RS SR78McCoy, Matthew RS JR
C52Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR65Alofaituli, Seuseu FR55Francavilla, Nino SO
RG73Cooper, Anez SR77Minaya, Juan RS FR71Wilkerson, Jaden FR
RT61Mauigoa, Francis JR62Kinsler IV, Tommy RS SO
TE9Lofton, Elija SO87Bauman, Alex SR/TR84Nickel, Jack RS JR/TR19Schott, Brock FR
QB11Beck, Carson RS SR/TR8Williams, Emory RS SO16Nickel, Luke FR15Anderson, Judd RS FR
RB4Fletcher Jr., Mark JR2Lyle, Jordan SO6Brown, CharMar RS SO/TR22Pringle Jr., Girard FR
Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE3Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR12Lightfoot, Marquise SO44McConathy II, Cole SO14Lowe, Hayden FR
NT99Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR11Blay Jr., David RS SR/TR42Jones, Artavius RS FR
DT5Scott, Justin SO93Simpson, Donta FR
RDE4Bain Jr., Rueben JR18Blount, Armondo SO9Bryant, Malik JR33Pickett, Booker RS FR
WLB31Bissainthe, Wesley SR32Bonner, Kamal RS SO/TR22Pruitt, Cam SO41Smith, Chase RS SR17Washington Jr., Bobby RS SO
MLBToure, Mohamed RS SR/TR10Aguirre Jr., Raul JR21Alderman, Jaylin RS SR/TR34Hayes, Adarius SO30Wiley Jr., Kellen FR
LCB29Frederique Jr., OJ SO24O'Connor, Ethan RS SO/TR16Antoine, Ja'Boree FR
SS8Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR23Day, Dylan SO13Fitzgerald, Bryce FR
FS7Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR15Williams, Markeith RS JR26Wallace, Amari FR
RCB6Lucas, Xavier SO/TR2Brown, Damari RS SO25Richard, Jadais SR/TR20Ewald Jr., Chris FR
NB0Scott, Keionte SR/TR19Brantley, Charles RS SR/TR28Taylor, Isaiah RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT94Joyce, Dylan JR96Tevepaugh, Tucker RS FR
PK45Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR38Davis, Carter SR/TR97Rocha, Will RS SO
KO38Davis, Carter SR/TR45Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR97Rocha, Will RS SO
LS46Booker, Adam RS JR/TR54Donovan, Michael RS SR/TR
H94Joyce, Dylan JR96Tevepaugh, Tucker RS FR
PR5Joseph, Ray Ray JR0Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR
KR0Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR2Lyle, Jordan SO5Joseph, Ray Ray JR
Notre Dame Fighting Irish depth chart

Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X0Fields, Malachi RS SR/TR14Gilbert, Micah RS FR5Williams, Cam RS FR
WR-Z6Faison, Jordan JR11Smith, KK RS SO17Burress, Elijah FR
WR-F1Greathouse, Jaden JR2Pauling, Will RS SR/TR19Saldate, Logan RS FR
LT54Knapp, Anthonie SO71Prescod, Styles RS FR
LG74Schrauth, Billy RS JR55Terek, Chris RS SO
OC70Craig, Ashton RS JR64Otting, Joe RS SO
RG75Absher, Sullivan RS SO
RT59Wagner, Aamil RS JR76Lambert, Guerby RS FR
TE9Raridon, Eli SR7Washington, Ty RS JR/TR85Larsen, Jack RS FR
QB13Carr, CJ RS FR8Minchey, Kenny RS SO10Buchner, Tyler GR/TR
RB4Love, Jeremiyah JR24Price, Jadarian RS JR22Williams, Aneyas SO23James Jr., Nolan FR
Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE95Young, Bryce SO40Burnham, Joshua RS JR10Thomas, Loghan RS FR
NT47Onye, Jason RS SR97Rubio, Gabriel RS SR42Mullins, Cole RS FR
DT41Hinish, Donovan RS JR93Dawson, Jared RS SR/TR56Hughes, Elijah JR/TR
VYPER44Tuihalamaka, Junior RS JR5Traore, Boubacar RS SO12Botelho, Jordan GR
WLB3Sneed, Jaylen RS JR4Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO19Faraimo, Madden FR
MLB34Bowen, Drayk JR27Viliamu-Asa, Kyngstonn SO
ROVER4Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO35Rezac, Teddy RS FR45Kia, Ko'o FR
FCB6Gray, Christian JR24Zackery IV, Mark FR20Thomas, Cree FR
FS7Stroman, Jalen RS SR/TR9Johnson, Tae RS FR22Long, Ethan FR
BS8Shuler, Adon RS SO28Talich, Luke JR
BCB15Moore, Leonard SO14Golden, Dallas FR18Tucker, Chance RS SR
NB0Smith, DeVonta RS SR/TR21Hobbs, Karson SO13Minich, Ben RS SO
Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT16Rendell, James GR/TR18Schmidt, Erik FR
PK98Burnette, Noah RS SR/TR
KO48Diomede, Marcello RS SO
LS96Vinci, Joseph SO49Kros, Andrew JR
H10Buchner, Tyler GR/TR16Rezac, Anthony RS FR
PR6Faison, Jordan JR2Pauling, Will RS SR/TR
KR24Price, Jadarian RS JR4Love, Jeremiyah JR
How to watch Miami vs. Notre Dame? TV channel and live stream details

The Miami vs. Notre Dame Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ABC, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Miami vs. Notre game clash:

  • Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
