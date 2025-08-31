Miami vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will host the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Sunday. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Ad

Ahead of the blockbuster Miami vs. Notre Dame game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Miami vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup for Week 1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami's projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Miami's starters on offense vs. Notre Dame:

Ad

Trending

Position No. Starters WR-X 0 Trader, Joshisa SO WR-Z 7 Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR WR-H 17 Johnson, Tony RS SR/TR LT 70 Bell, Markel SR/TR LG 76 Rodriguez, Ryan RS SR C 52 Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR RG 73 Cooper, Anez SR RT 61 Mauigoa, Francis JR TE 9 Lofton, Elija SO QB 11 Beck, Carson RS SR/TR RB 4 Fletcher Jr., Mark JR

Ad

Here's a look at Miami's starters on defense vs. Notre Dame:

Position No. Starters LDE 3 Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR NT 99 Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR DT 5 Scott, Justin SO RDE 4 Bain Jr., Rueben JR WLB 31 Bissainthe, Wesley SR MLB 10 Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR LCB 29 Frederique Jr., OJ SO SS 8 Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR FS 7 Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR RCB 6 Lucas, Xavier SO/TR NB 0 Scott, Keionte SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Miami's starters on special teams vs. Notre Dame:

Position No. Starter PT 94 Joyce, Dylan JR PK 45 Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR KO 38 Davis, Carter SR/TR LS 46 Booker, Adam RS JR/TR H 94 Joyce, Dylan JR PR 5 Joseph, Ray Ray JR KR 0 Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR

Ad

Notre Dame's projected starting lineup

Notre Dame QB CJ Carr - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Notre Dame's starters on offense vs. Miami:

Ad

Position No. Starters WR-X 0 Fields, Malachi RS SR/TR WR-Z 6 Faison, Jordan JR WR-F 1 Greathouse, Jaden JR LT 54 Knapp, Anthonie SO LG 74 Schrauth, Billy RS JR OC 70 Craig, Ashton RS JR RG 75 Absher, Sullivan RS SO RT 59 Wagner, Aamil RS JR TE 9 Raridon, Eli SR QB 13 Carr, CJ RS FR RB 4 Love, Jeremiyah JR

Ad

Here's a look at Notre Dame's starters on defense vs. Miami:

Position No. Starters DE 95 Young, Bryce SO NT 47 Onye, Jason RS SR DT 41 Hinish, Donovan RS JR VYPER 44 Tuihalamaka, Junior RS JR WLB 3 Sneed, Jaylen RS JR MLB 34 Bowen, Drayk JR ROVER 4 Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO FCB 6 Gray, Christian JR FS 7 Stroman, Jalen RS SR/TR BS 8 Shuler, Adon RS SO BCB 15 Moore, Leonard SO NB 0 Smith, DeVonta RS SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Notre Dame's starters on special teams vs. Miami:

Position No. Starters PT 16 Rendell, James GR/TR PK 98 Burnette, Noah RS SR/TR KO 48 Diomede, Marcello RS SO LS 96 Vinci, Joseph SO H 10 Buchner, Tyler GR/TR PR 6 Faison, Jordan JR KR 24 Price, Jadarian RS JR

Ad

Miami vs. Notre Dame depth chart for Week 1

Miami Hurricanes depth chart

Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 0 Trader, Joshisa SO 0 Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR 18 Robinson, Chance SO WR-Z 7 Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR 3 Moore, Joshua FR 12 Carr, Ny SO WR-H 17 Johnson, Tony RS SR/TR 5 Joseph, Ray Ray JR 10 Toney, Malachi FR 13 Upshaw, Daylyn FR LT 70 Bell, Markel SR/TR 63 Okunlola, Samson RS SO LG 76 Rodriguez, Ryan RS SR 78 McCoy, Matthew RS JR C 52 Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR 65 Alofaituli, Seuseu FR 55 Francavilla, Nino SO RG 73 Cooper, Anez SR 77 Minaya, Juan RS FR 71 Wilkerson, Jaden FR RT 61 Mauigoa, Francis JR 62 Kinsler IV, Tommy RS SO TE 9 Lofton, Elija SO 87 Bauman, Alex SR/TR 84 Nickel, Jack RS JR/TR 19 Schott, Brock FR QB 11 Beck, Carson RS SR/TR 8 Williams, Emory RS SO 16 Nickel, Luke FR 15 Anderson, Judd RS FR RB 4 Fletcher Jr., Mark JR 2 Lyle, Jordan SO 6 Brown, CharMar RS SO/TR 22 Pringle Jr., Girard FR

Ad

Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 3 Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR 12 Lightfoot, Marquise SO 44 McConathy II, Cole SO 14 Lowe, Hayden FR NT 99 Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR 11 Blay Jr., David RS SR/TR 42 Jones, Artavius RS FR DT 5 Scott, Justin SO 93 Simpson, Donta FR RDE 4 Bain Jr., Rueben JR 18 Blount, Armondo SO 9 Bryant, Malik JR 33 Pickett, Booker RS FR WLB 31 Bissainthe, Wesley SR 32 Bonner, Kamal RS SO/TR 22 Pruitt, Cam SO 41 Smith, Chase RS SR 17 Washington Jr., Bobby RS SO MLB Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR 10 Aguirre Jr., Raul JR 21 Alderman, Jaylin RS SR/TR 34 Hayes, Adarius SO 30 Wiley Jr., Kellen FR LCB 29 Frederique Jr., OJ SO 24 O'Connor, Ethan RS SO/TR 16 Antoine, Ja'Boree FR SS 8 Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR 23 Day, Dylan SO 13 Fitzgerald, Bryce FR FS 7 Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR 15 Williams, Markeith RS JR 26 Wallace, Amari FR RCB 6 Lucas, Xavier SO/TR 2 Brown, Damari RS SO 25 Richard, Jadais SR/TR 20 Ewald Jr., Chris FR NB 0 Scott, Keionte SR/TR 19 Brantley, Charles RS SR/TR 28 Taylor, Isaiah RS SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 94 Joyce, Dylan JR 96 Tevepaugh, Tucker RS FR PK 45 Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR 38 Davis, Carter SR/TR 97 Rocha, Will RS SO KO 38 Davis, Carter SR/TR 45 Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR 97 Rocha, Will RS SO LS 46 Booker, Adam RS JR/TR 54 Donovan, Michael RS SR/TR H 94 Joyce, Dylan JR 96 Tevepaugh, Tucker RS FR PR 5 Joseph, Ray Ray JR 0 Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR KR 0 Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR 2 Lyle, Jordan SO 5 Joseph, Ray Ray JR

Ad

Notre Dame Fighting Irish depth chart

Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 0 Fields, Malachi RS SR/TR 14 Gilbert, Micah RS FR 5 Williams, Cam RS FR WR-Z 6 Faison, Jordan JR 11 Smith, KK RS SO 17 Burress, Elijah FR WR-F 1 Greathouse, Jaden JR 2 Pauling, Will RS SR/TR 19 Saldate, Logan RS FR LT 54 Knapp, Anthonie SO 71 Prescod, Styles RS FR LG 74 Schrauth, Billy RS JR 55 Terek, Chris RS SO OC 70 Craig, Ashton RS JR 64 Otting, Joe RS SO RG 75 Absher, Sullivan RS SO RT 59 Wagner, Aamil RS JR 76 Lambert, Guerby RS FR TE 9 Raridon, Eli SR 7 Washington, Ty RS JR/TR 85 Larsen, Jack RS FR QB 13 Carr, CJ RS FR 8 Minchey, Kenny RS SO 10 Buchner, Tyler GR/TR RB 4 Love, Jeremiyah JR 24 Price, Jadarian RS JR 22 Williams, Aneyas SO 23 James Jr., Nolan FR

Ad

Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 95 Young, Bryce SO 40 Burnham, Joshua RS JR 10 Thomas, Loghan RS FR NT 47 Onye, Jason RS SR 97 Rubio, Gabriel RS SR 42 Mullins, Cole RS FR DT 41 Hinish, Donovan RS JR 93 Dawson, Jared RS SR/TR 56 Hughes, Elijah JR/TR VYPER 44 Tuihalamaka, Junior RS JR 5 Traore, Boubacar RS SO 12 Botelho, Jordan GR WLB 3 Sneed, Jaylen RS JR 4 Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO 19 Faraimo, Madden FR MLB 34 Bowen, Drayk JR 27 Viliamu-Asa, Kyngstonn SO ROVER 4 Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO 35 Rezac, Teddy RS FR 45 Kia, Ko'o FR FCB 6 Gray, Christian JR 24 Zackery IV, Mark FR 20 Thomas, Cree FR FS 7 Stroman, Jalen RS SR/TR 9 Johnson, Tae RS FR 22 Long, Ethan FR BS 8 Shuler, Adon RS SO 28 Talich, Luke JR BCB 15 Moore, Leonard SO 14 Golden, Dallas FR 18 Tucker, Chance RS SR NB 0 Smith, DeVonta RS SR/TR 21 Hobbs, Karson SO 13 Minich, Ben RS SO

Ad

Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 16 Rendell, James GR/TR 18 Schmidt, Erik FR PK 98 Burnette, Noah RS SR/TR KO 48 Diomede, Marcello RS SO LS 96 Vinci, Joseph SO 49 Kros, Andrew JR H 10 Buchner, Tyler GR/TR 16 Rezac, Anthony RS FR PR 6 Faison, Jordan JR 2 Pauling, Will RS SR/TR KR 24 Price, Jadarian RS JR 4 Love, Jeremiyah JR

Ad

How to watch Miami vs. Notre Dame? TV channel and live stream details

The Miami vs. Notre Dame Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ABC, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Miami vs. Notre game clash:

Date: Sunday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Aug. 31 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.