Miami vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season
The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will host the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Sunday. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
Ahead of the blockbuster Miami vs. Notre Dame game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Miami vs. Notre Dame projected starting lineup for Week 1
Here's a look at Miami's starters on offense vs. Notre Dame:
Position
No.
Starters
WR-X
0
Trader, Joshisa SO
WR-Z
7
Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR
WR-H
17
Johnson, Tony RS SR/TR
LT
70
Bell, Markel SR/TR
LG
76
Rodriguez, Ryan RS SR
C
52
Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR
RG
73
Cooper, Anez SR
RT
61
Mauigoa, Francis JR
TE
9
Lofton, Elija SO
QB
11
Beck, Carson RS SR/TR
RB
4
Fletcher Jr., Mark JR
Here's a look at Miami's starters on defense vs. Notre Dame:
Position
No.
Starters
LDE
3
Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR
NT
99
Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR
DT
5
Scott, Justin SO
RDE
4
Bain Jr., Rueben JR
WLB
31
Bissainthe, Wesley SR
MLB
10
Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR
LCB
29
Frederique Jr., OJ SO
SS
8
Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR
FS
7
Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR
RCB
6
Lucas, Xavier SO/TR
NB
0
Scott, Keionte SR/TR
Here's a look at Miami's starters on special teams vs. Notre Dame:
Position
No.
Starter
PT
94
Joyce, Dylan JR
PK
45
Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR
KO
38
Davis, Carter SR/TR
LS
46
Booker, Adam RS JR/TR
H
94
Joyce, Dylan JR
PR
5
Joseph, Ray Ray JR
KR
0
Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR
Notre Dame's projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Notre Dame's starters on offense vs. Miami:
Position
No.
Starters
WR-X
0
Fields, Malachi RS SR/TR
WR-Z
6
Faison, Jordan JR
WR-F
1
Greathouse, Jaden JR
LT
54
Knapp, Anthonie SO
LG
74
Schrauth, Billy RS JR
OC
70
Craig, Ashton RS JR
RG
75
Absher, Sullivan RS SO
RT
59
Wagner, Aamil RS JR
TE
9
Raridon, Eli SR
QB
13
Carr, CJ RS FR
RB
4
Love, Jeremiyah JR
Here's a look at Notre Dame's starters on defense vs. Miami:
Position
No.
Starters
DE
95
Young, Bryce SO
NT
47
Onye, Jason RS SR
DT
41
Hinish, Donovan RS JR
VYPER
44
Tuihalamaka, Junior RS JR
WLB
3
Sneed, Jaylen RS JR
MLB
34
Bowen, Drayk JR
ROVER
4
Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO
FCB
6
Gray, Christian JR
FS
7
Stroman, Jalen RS SR/TR
BS
8
Shuler, Adon RS SO
BCB
15
Moore, Leonard SO
NB
0
Smith, DeVonta RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Notre Dame's starters on special teams vs. Miami:
Position
No.
Starters
PT
16
Rendell, James GR/TR
PK
98
Burnette, Noah RS SR/TR
KO
48
Diomede, Marcello RS SO
LS
96
Vinci, Joseph SO
H
10
Buchner, Tyler GR/TR
PR
6
Faison, Jordan JR
KR
24
Price, Jadarian RS JR
Miami vs. Notre Dame depth chart for Week 1
Miami Hurricanes depth chart
Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its offense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
WR-X
0
Trader, Joshisa SO
0
Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR
18
Robinson, Chance SO
WR-Z
7
Daniels, CJ RS SR/TR
3
Moore, Joshua FR
12
Carr, Ny SO
WR-H
17
Johnson, Tony RS SR/TR
5
Joseph, Ray Ray JR
10
Toney, Malachi FR
13
Upshaw, Daylyn FR
LT
70
Bell, Markel SR/TR
63
Okunlola, Samson RS SO
LG
76
Rodriguez, Ryan RS SR
78
McCoy, Matthew RS JR
C
52
Brockermeyer, James RS SR/TR
65
Alofaituli, Seuseu FR
55
Francavilla, Nino SO
RG
73
Cooper, Anez SR
77
Minaya, Juan RS FR
71
Wilkerson, Jaden FR
RT
61
Mauigoa, Francis JR
62
Kinsler IV, Tommy RS SO
TE
9
Lofton, Elija SO
87
Bauman, Alex SR/TR
84
Nickel, Jack RS JR/TR
19
Schott, Brock FR
QB
11
Beck, Carson RS SR/TR
8
Williams, Emory RS SO
16
Nickel, Luke FR
15
Anderson, Judd RS FR
RB
4
Fletcher Jr., Mark JR
2
Lyle, Jordan SO
6
Brown, CharMar RS SO/TR
22
Pringle Jr., Girard FR
Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its defense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
LDE
3
Mesidor, Akheem RS SR/TR
12
Lightfoot, Marquise SO
44
McConathy II, Cole SO
14
Lowe, Hayden FR
NT
99
Moten Sr., Ahmad RS JR
11
Blay Jr., David RS SR/TR
42
Jones, Artavius RS FR
DT
5
Scott, Justin SO
93
Simpson, Donta FR
RDE
4
Bain Jr., Rueben JR
18
Blount, Armondo SO
9
Bryant, Malik JR
33
Pickett, Booker RS FR
WLB
31
Bissainthe, Wesley SR
32
Bonner, Kamal RS SO/TR
22
Pruitt, Cam SO
41
Smith, Chase RS SR
17
Washington Jr., Bobby RS SO
MLB
Toure, Mohamed RS SR/TR
10
Aguirre Jr., Raul JR
21
Alderman, Jaylin RS SR/TR
34
Hayes, Adarius SO
30
Wiley Jr., Kellen FR
LCB
29
Frederique Jr., OJ SO
24
O'Connor, Ethan RS SO/TR
16
Antoine, Ja'Boree FR
SS
8
Thomas, Jakobe RS SR/TR
23
Day, Dylan SO
13
Fitzgerald, Bryce FR
FS
7
Poyser, Zechariah RS SO/TR
15
Williams, Markeith RS JR
26
Wallace, Amari FR
RCB
6
Lucas, Xavier SO/TR
2
Brown, Damari RS SO
25
Richard, Jadais SR/TR
20
Ewald Jr., Chris FR
NB
0
Scott, Keionte SR/TR
19
Brantley, Charles RS SR/TR
28
Taylor, Isaiah RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Miami's depth chart for its special teams:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
PT
94
Joyce, Dylan JR
96
Tevepaugh, Tucker RS FR
PK
45
Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR
38
Davis, Carter SR/TR
97
Rocha, Will RS SO
KO
38
Davis, Carter SR/TR
45
Auburn, Bert RS SR/TR
97
Rocha, Will RS SO
LS
46
Booker, Adam RS JR/TR
54
Donovan, Michael RS SR/TR
H
94
Joyce, Dylan JR
96
Tevepaugh, Tucker RS FR
PR
5
Joseph, Ray Ray JR
0
Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR
KR
0
Marion, Keelan RS SR/TR
2
Lyle, Jordan SO
5
Joseph, Ray Ray JR
Notre Dame Fighting Irish depth chart
Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its offense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
WR-X
0
Fields, Malachi RS SR/TR
14
Gilbert, Micah RS FR
5
Williams, Cam RS FR
WR-Z
6
Faison, Jordan JR
11
Smith, KK RS SO
17
Burress, Elijah FR
WR-F
1
Greathouse, Jaden JR
2
Pauling, Will RS SR/TR
19
Saldate, Logan RS FR
LT
54
Knapp, Anthonie SO
71
Prescod, Styles RS FR
LG
74
Schrauth, Billy RS JR
55
Terek, Chris RS SO
OC
70
Craig, Ashton RS JR
64
Otting, Joe RS SO
RG
75
Absher, Sullivan RS SO
RT
59
Wagner, Aamil RS JR
76
Lambert, Guerby RS FR
TE
9
Raridon, Eli SR
7
Washington, Ty RS JR/TR
85
Larsen, Jack RS FR
QB
13
Carr, CJ RS FR
8
Minchey, Kenny RS SO
10
Buchner, Tyler GR/TR
RB
4
Love, Jeremiyah JR
24
Price, Jadarian RS JR
22
Williams, Aneyas SO
23
James Jr., Nolan FR
Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its defense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
DE
95
Young, Bryce SO
40
Burnham, Joshua RS JR
10
Thomas, Loghan RS FR
NT
47
Onye, Jason RS SR
97
Rubio, Gabriel RS SR
42
Mullins, Cole RS FR
DT
41
Hinish, Donovan RS JR
93
Dawson, Jared RS SR/TR
56
Hughes, Elijah JR/TR
VYPER
44
Tuihalamaka, Junior RS JR
5
Traore, Boubacar RS SO
12
Botelho, Jordan GR
WLB
3
Sneed, Jaylen RS JR
4
Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO
19
Faraimo, Madden FR
MLB
34
Bowen, Drayk JR
27
Viliamu-Asa, Kyngstonn SO
ROVER
4
Ausberry, Jaiden RS SO
35
Rezac, Teddy RS FR
45
Kia, Ko'o FR
FCB
6
Gray, Christian JR
24
Zackery IV, Mark FR
20
Thomas, Cree FR
FS
7
Stroman, Jalen RS SR/TR
9
Johnson, Tae RS FR
22
Long, Ethan FR
BS
8
Shuler, Adon RS SO
28
Talich, Luke JR
BCB
15
Moore, Leonard SO
14
Golden, Dallas FR
18
Tucker, Chance RS SR
NB
0
Smith, DeVonta RS SR/TR
21
Hobbs, Karson SO
13
Minich, Ben RS SO
Here's a look at Notre Dame's depth chart for its special teams:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
PT
16
Rendell, James GR/TR
18
Schmidt, Erik FR
PK
98
Burnette, Noah RS SR/TR
KO
48
Diomede, Marcello RS SO
LS
96
Vinci, Joseph SO
49
Kros, Andrew JR
H
10
Buchner, Tyler GR/TR
16
Rezac, Anthony RS FR
PR
6
Faison, Jordan JR
2
Pauling, Will RS SR/TR
KR
24
Price, Jadarian RS JR
4
Love, Jeremiyah JR
How to watch Miami vs. Notre Dame? TV channel and live stream details
The Miami vs. Notre Dame Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ABC, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.
Here are the key details for the Miami vs. Notre game clash:
Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: Fubo
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.