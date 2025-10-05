Miami WR CJ Daniels pays special tribute to Kyren Lacy during FSU clash amid new details emerging on car crash involving ex-LSU WR

Modified Oct 05, 2025 04:14 GMT
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (left) and LSU
Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels (left) and LSU's Kyren Lacy (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels paid a special tribute to former LSU teammate Kyren Lacy in the Hurricanes' 28-22 win against Florida State on Saturday at Doak Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

During the game, Daniels sported an eye paint that read "LLK2" to honor the wide receiver. The phrase stands for "Long Live Kyren 2."

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver caught a four-yard touchdown and posed for the cameras while doing a mock tomahwak chop. Fans saw his eye paint that paid respect to his former LSU position mate.

Lacy was found dead by law enforcement officers near Houston, Texas, on April 12 from a self inflicted gunshot wound, per The Palm Beach Post. Before his apparent suicide, the former LSU wideout led officers to a car chase after discharging a firearm after an argument.

Lacy was charged with multiple cases after a deadly hit-and-run crash in December 2024, kiling a 78-yar-old man who was a passenger in a 2017 Kia Sorento. He surrendered to officials on Jan. 12.

Meanwhile, Daniels initially caught a 47-yarder from Miami QB Carson Beck that led to the touchdown. He's one of the Hurricanes' vital stars for this year's campaign.

