Micah Parsons expresses his regret from his college football days

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wishes he had given Texas a closer look during his college recruitment. On his "The Edge" podcast on Saturday, Parsons spoke with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. He also chatted with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who asked if he had ever considered Texas.

“I'm not going to lie,” Parsons said. “I had got an offer, but I tell all my people to this day, I wish I would have took a visit.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now living in Dallas, the four-time Pro Bowler has gained a new appreciation for Texas football culture. He recalled visiting Austin with his agent, experiencing Sixth Street and witnessing the game-day atmosphere.

“Davis, my agent, and I've been down to Austin and I've been on Sixth Street and I see what the community is like,” Parsons said. “I seen the game atmosphere. I tell people all the time, I wish I took a visit because of my like where I'm at in Dallas. I'm from PA. My kids are only allowed to go to three schools.”

Parsons, a five-star prospect out of Harrisburg High School in Pennsylvania, was the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2018 class. Programs like Nebraska, Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama pursued him, but he ultimately committed to Penn State on Dec. 20, 2017.

Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys (11) holds his daughter Shatara Parsons - Source: Imagn

Looking ahead, he has clear expectations for his children’s college choices.

“If they don't get a scholarship and they swear they want to go somewhere else, then I guess, I got to deal with that. But if I'm paying where I'm going to lead them towards It's Texas, Penn State, and Duke,” Parsons said.

Parsons may have missed out on Texas as a player, but he now sees what made it a special opportunity.

Micah Parsons chose Penn State over Alabama Crimson Tide

Micah Parsons chose Penn State over Alabama because it felt like a better overall fit. A Pennsylvania native, he struggled with Alabama’s intense heat and grueling workouts, calling them "treacherous" and questioning whether he could endure them.

“I went to Bama for four days,” Parsons said on Saturday, via TD Alabama Mag. “I went out there. I said let me go see what it’s like down South. I’m from up North. It was so hot, so hot. The workout conditions were so treacherous that I said there’s no way in hell that I could survive up here. It was just too much for me. Yo, I saw the workouts, and I was like, “I’m good”.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates - Source: Imagn

Beyond football, he wanted to enjoy his college experience. While Alabama focused on survival and relentless competition, Penn State — nicknamed "Happy Valley" — offered a more appealing environment.

“When I went to Bama, it just looked like and smelled like survive and struggle,” Parsons said. “When I went to Penn State, it’s called Happy Valley. It was happy and ice cream, and I said this is the place I belong. I think this is best for me.”

Another factor was Penn State’s initial promise to let him play on offense. Although he ultimately transitioned to linebacker, the opportunity intrigued him. When Parsons considered leaving for the NFL early, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin tried to persuade him to stay by revisiting that offensive role, although it never materialized.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.