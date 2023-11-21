Michael Allen Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for North Carolina State RB ft. Colorado, South Carolina and more

Michael Allen announced that he will not participate in the North Carolina State Wolfpack's final game of the season and will transfer at the conclusion of the regular season. The true sophomore running back, who joined the Wolfpack as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, took to X, formerly Twitter, to say:

"After much consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided not to participate in the season's final game. I will be entering the transfer portal as a true sophomore at the conclusion of the regular season. Thank you Wolfpack Nation for this opportunity."

Allen has carried the ball just 105 times over his first two seasons, totaling 519 rushing yards and one touchdown. He has added 22 receptions for 163 receiving yards and one touchdown. Here's a look at five landing spots for the former Wolfpack running back:

Top 5 landing spots for Michael Allen

#1: Colorado Buffaloes

If last offseason is any indication, the Colorado Buffaloes will likely be major players on the transfer market once again. While Deion Sanders' program took a big step forward in his first season as head coach, there is plenty of work to be done, as evident by their poor second half of the season. While they rank 12th in passing yards, Colorado ranks last among FBS programs in rushing yards. They will likely look to bring in help via the transfer portal and Michael Allen could be a target.

#2: South Carolina Gamecocks

Despite having a top-15 passing offense, the South Carolina Gamecocks have also fielded a bottom-five rushing offense this season. Meanwhile, coach Shane Beamer recruited Michael Allen out of high school. Joining the Gamecocks would likely allow Allen to have a larger role in the offense while staying close to home and playing in front of plenty of eyes in the SEC.

#3: Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils have been a strong rushing team, however, leading rusher Jordan Waters is in his final season of eligibility. Coach Mike Elko, who recruited Michael Allen out of high school, will likely be in the market for at least one more running back and could offer the former four-star prospect the opportunity to play close to home.

#4: Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers are another team that recruited Michael Allen out of high school. They have also been poor at running the football this season and could use a spark in their backfield. Despite his lack of touches, Allen would be amongst the Cavaliers' leading rushers this season.

#5: Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores are yet another bottom-ten rushing offense. Meanwhile, coach Clark Lea also recruited Michael Allen out of high school. Similar to South Carolina, playing on the SEC stage would allow him to garner the attention of NFL scouts on a weekly basis.