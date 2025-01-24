“Michael Jordan ain’t doing that”: Travis Hunter hails LeBron James as he picks his favorite between two of the best NBA players

Colorado superstar Travis Hunter picked four-time NBA champion LeBron James as his favorite player over six-time champion Michael Jordan. Hunter, who is widely regarded as a top 3 pick in this year's NFL draft, engaged in a hilarious James-Jordan debate with his podcast guest Boogie while discussing their two favorite NBA players.

In an episode released on his YouTube channel on Thursday, Hunter heaped praise on LA Lakers legend James in an unconventional manner.

"Bro, LeBron James will drag his n*** on your head. Michael Jordan ain't doing that," Hunter said to his guest Boogie (Timestamp: 34:48).

Hunter and Boogie continued their debate for a few more minutes but neither could change each other's opinion.

Jordan won six of his NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, James, who has been to 10 NBA finals, won his four titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat (x2) and the LA Lakers.

Despite Jordan holding the edge over James in terms of NBA titles as of now, fans have long argued about who is the better of the two due to their unique game plays, mentalities, and abilities.

Travis Hunter set to declare for 2025 NFL draft after fabulous season at Colorado

NCAA Football: Colorado superstar Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter is likely to enter the 2025 NFL draft since he boosted his draft stock significantly at Colorado. The two-star won the Heisman Trophy, along with several individual honors this past season, and is now expected to go pro.

During the 2024 season at CU, Hunter racked up 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions. As a cornerback, he tallied 36 tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions and a forced fumble.

Hunter's stellar performances in offense and defense helped the No. 20 Buffs finish the regular season with a 9-3 record. Deion Sanders' Buffs qualified for the Alamo Bowl, in which Colorado lost 36-14 to Big 12 rival No. 17 BYU.

