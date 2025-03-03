“[Michael] Jordan already knew what the business is”: Jimmy Horn Jr. hails NBA Legend as he shows off his NFL Combine gear

Colorado wideout Jimmy Horn Jr. impressed at the NFL combine. He also flaunted some of his gear before his workout on Saturday while praising NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Ad

In a YouTube video posted by "Well Off Media" on Sunday, Horn was seen lacing up his Air Jordans before a practice session.

"Jordan already knew what the business is," Horn said (1:14).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Horn also went through a few drills to get up to speed for the scouting combine. He was around Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who did not partake in any on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Horn completed his 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, which was tied for 12th fastest among the 39 wide receivers at the combine this year. He also did a 10-yard split in 1.54 seconds, tied for the sixth fastest among receivers.

Ad

Horn's vertical jump measured in at 38 inches, which was also tied for sixth among the wideouts. His broad jump of 10 feet, 8 inches was tied for the seventh best.

Despite Horn's relatively small 5-foot-8 stature, he showed that he has the skill and speed to play in the NFL. Now, it remains to be seen whether the receiver has done enough for one of the 32 teams to draft him this year.

How did Jimmy Horn Jr. fare in final year at Colorado?

NCAA Football: Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr. - Source: Imagn

In his final year at Colorado, Jimmy Horn Jr. recorded 441 yards and a touchdown on 37 receptions across nine games. Although the 2024 season wasn't too productive for the wideout, he came up with some critical plays along the way.

Ad

Horn began his collegiate career at South Florida in 2021. He played two years with the Bulls and earned a first-team All-AAC selection in the 2022 season.

In the 2023 offseason, Horn transferred to Colorado. He played his final two years of college football under Deion Sanders' guidance.

Many believe that Horn boosted his draft stock at the combine, and some suggest that he could be taken in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place