Michael Kern vs Justin Fomby's statistical comparison ahead of College football Week 1 Matchup

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will open their season against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on 29 August at 7 PM ET.

The Demon Deacons are 33-point favorites against their FCS opposition. They have said that both Michael Kern and Hank Bachmeier will play QB in the game against the Aggies.

As for North Carolina A&T, they also have a choice to make at the quarterback position. However, it is likely that Justin Fomby will play for the Aggies tonight. But how do these quarterbacks compare to each other? Let's find out.

Michael Kern and Hank Bachmeier vs. Justin Fomby's stats comparison

Completion percentage

The year 2024 will see the sixth season that Michael Kern is playing with Wake Forest. During that time, he has gone 81-134 and has a completion percentage of 60.4.

This will be Hank Bachmeier's first season with the Demon Deacons, having previously played with Boise State and Louisiana Tech. During his five seasons, Bachmeier has gone 718-1139 and has a completion percentage of 63.0.

Justin Fomby has gone 286-472 in his career and has a completion percentage of 60.6.

Passing yards

Kern has thrown for 1,023 yards and has an average of 7.6 yards per pass. Bachmeier has thrown for 8,663 yards and has an average of 7.6 yards per pass.

Fomby has thrown for 2,888 yards and has an average of 6.1 yards per game.

Passing touchdowns and interceptions

In his five years of college football so far, Kern has thrown five touchdowns and two interceptions. During his career, Bachmeier has thrown 51 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Justin Fomby has thrown for 18 touchdowns and had 17 intercepted passes.

Rushing yards and touchdowns

Kern has rushed for 46 yards from 40 attempts and has never scored a rushing touchdown. Bachmeier has rushed for 64 yards from 198 attempts, and like Kerr, has never scored a rushing touchdown.

Fomby has rushed for 233 yards from 64 attempts and has also never been able to score a rushing touchdown.

North Carolina A&T coach has other goals

Despite the odds heavily against them, the North Carolina A&T coach Vincent Brown is looking forward to the game with Wake Forest. He knows that this game will have little impact on the team's goals for the season. He told The News Observer:

"Regardless of the outcome of this game, it doesn’t change anything for our goals, which is to compete for a CAA title and get to the FCS playoffs. This is just one step along the way to making those things happen."

As for Wake Forest, this game may help them decide which quarterback to play for the rest of the season. It is unlikely that an upset will happen, but it may seriously damage the reputation of Wake Forest if one does.

