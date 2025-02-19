Michael Lombardi claims it's time Bill Belichick and Co. bring back "pride" at UNC

North Carolina general manager Michael Lombardi is committed to restoring a strong family atmosphere within the football program. Taking on the role at Chapel Hill, he’s emphasizing the importance of alumni and creating a facility that serves as a true home for past legends.

Lombardi, who was brought in by the Tar Heels following the hiring of Bill Belichick, is determined to reconnect the program with its rich history and traditions. He believes everyone in the program must tap into the essence of what makes UNC great and restore its pride.

“First of all, I think the people in Chapel Hill are incredibly friendly, and I don’t say that slightly,” Lombardi said. “I know I’m a New Jersey guy, and we’re used to being treated rudely, but nobody’s honked a horn at me, which is rare.

“So I think to me, it’s just the graciousness, really the openness that the people have shown here, not that that’s surprising. It’s just really kind of humbling. And I think that there’s a lot of pride in this program, and there’s a lot of pride in this university, and I think our job is to bring it out.”

Michael Lombardi has a working history with Bill Belichick during his time with the New England Patriots. Their three seasons together in the NFL should ensure they are able to achieve something great at the program over the next couple of years.

Michael Lombardi aims to honor North Carolina alumni

Without a doubt, North Carolina is a storied program in the world of college football. There's quite a lot to be proud of that those before have achieved and that has to be respected.

Michael Lombardi is making a concerted effort to strengthen the bond between the program and its alumni. His vision is to create an environment where former players feel truly welcomed while showcasing the program’s strong legacy.

“And I think what we have to do is we have to honor those who’ve come before us, these screens here that talk about the former players that have been here. That’s not enough,” Lombardi said, gesturing to the video screens near his press conference.

“They deserve more than a screen. They deserve way more than that, because we’ve had so many great players here. So I think we’re going to have to pay more respect to the greatness of this program. From a football standpoint, we haven’t won the ACC since 1980, we’re all aware of that.”

Without a doubt, Michael Lombardi and Bill Belichick have a deep appreciation for football history. Both are expected to execute their duty brilliantly at Chapel Hill and take the program to the next level in the fast-changing college football landscape.

