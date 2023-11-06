Michael Penix Jr.: Heisman Trophy odds after Week 10 of college football

Michael Penix Jr. is having a season to remember, being one of the favorites for the coveted Heisman Trophy this year. The bookies give him +150 odds to win college football's biggest individual award. His closest pursuer, Oregon's Bo Nix, has odds of +190.

In Week 10, Penix and the Washington Huskies further paved the road for the Pac-12 championship game with a 52-42 victory over the USC Trojans and Caleb Williams, last season's Heisman winner. Penix threw for 256 yards and had two touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown and one interception.

Michael Penix Jr. has 3,201 passing yards, with 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He has a QBR of 84.4 and a completion percentage of 69.4% and averages 9.9 yards per pass attempt. He's been afforded great protection by his offensive line, with him only getting sacked six times through 10 weeks of college football.

Every game of the season, he has thrown upwards of 250 yards, with the highlight of the season being a duel with Bo Nix on Oct. 14. In the 36-33 victory over the Oregon Ducks, Penix threw for 302 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception.

Michael Penix Jr.: Heisman Trophy odds 2023 updated

Penix has odds of +150 for the Heisman Trophy this year, which is the best odds among contenders into Week 11 of college football. His closest contenders are Oregon's Bo Nix (+190), Florida State's Jordan Travis (+700), LSU's Jayden Daniels (+750), Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (+1000) and Georgia's Carson Beck (+1000).

This year's Heisman Trophy field of contenders is full of quarterbacks, with the closest non-signal-caller contender being Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with odds of +2200.

What's left for Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies in 2023?

The No. 5 Huskies (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12) face the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2, 4-2) in Week 11. After that, they have two tough encounters to close out the season against the No. 12 Oregon State Beavers (7-2, 4-2) in Week 12 and Washington State Cougars (4-5, 1-5) in Week 13.