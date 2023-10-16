Michael Penix Jr. NFL Draft projection: Where will the Washington QB land in 2024?

Following another superb performance against Oregon on Saturday in the Week 7 encounter, Michael Penix Jr. leads the way in the Heisman Trophy odds and projection ahead of the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, J.J McCarthy and a host of others.

In his sixth year as a college football player, the quarterback is undoubtedly overdue for the NFL draft. Michael Penix started his college football career at Indiana in 2018, where he played his first four seasons, but he never really made a mark with the Hoosiers.

Penix transferred to Washington ahead of the 2022 college football season and immediately became a force in the team's offense, leading the Huskies to an 11-2 record. During the 2022 regular season, he led the FBS in passing yards, with an average of 357 yards per game.

Let's examine his draft projection ahead of 2024.

Michael Penix Jr.'s strengths and weaknesses

Strength

Michael Penix Jr. has strong decision-making skills, seldom risking turnovers due to his exceptional field awareness. Throughout his college football career, he has honed his passing motion, incorporating more finesse when needing to throw over defenders.

He has an athletic build with ample capacity for more muscle mass. Penix is also a mobile quarterback who excels in extending plays in the pocket and poses a constant threat to gain yardage with his running abilities. He demonstrates exceptional ball security, with a rare tendency to fumble.

Weaknesses

Penix's arm strength is not a strong suit, often resulting in cross-field passes floating and leaving deep attempts susceptible to defenders getting in position to defend. He also doesn't pose a rushing threat except when he's close to the goalline, due to his slow feet

He has endured four season-ending injuries, which have taken a toll on his athleticism and physical strength in recent seasons. His throwing motion is also not refined, as it has a noticeable wind-up that affects the speed of his release to the potential receiver.

Draft Projection ahead of 2024

Michael Penix Jr.'s performances re catapulting him into discussions for a potential first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, especially after his standout performance against the Oregon Ducks last Saturday

However, there are certain factors working against him as a potential first-round prospect. He's an older player, entering the draft as a sixth-year senior, and will turn 24 just weeks after being drafted. His injury concern during his day at Indiana is also a setback for him.

Should Michael Penix Jr. fail to make it as a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, the quarterback is expected to be an early second-round selection in 2024.