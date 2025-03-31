Michael Vick oversees spring practice at Norfolk state after taking over as head coach in 2025

Michael Vick announced his retirement in 2017, only to start his coaching career with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends. He joined the Norfolk State football program in December as its 19th coach, and his approach is already turning heads due to its similarity with that of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Ad

In a video shared by JaKiTruth on X, Vick, the former captain of the AAFL 'Team Vick,' is seen owning his position as the team’s coach.

"You gotta take strides. Stack good practice performances right now. We take it one day at a time," Vick told his players during a fired-up spring practice.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The post highlighted his closeness with Coach Prime's philosophy:

Ad

Trending

“Inspired by Coach Prime. Coach Vick making a difference at Norfolk.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vick was seen setting the tone at the spring practice in Norfolk, like someone who knows what it’s like to take teams like Virginia Tech to the national stage or lead teams as one of the top quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen.

Before Michael Vick transitioned to Norfolk, he became the offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Legends in 2019, but this time, it’s his team and his vision. Just like Coach Prime did at Jackson State and Colorado, Vick’s presence might be shaking things up, bringing more to the college football landscape.

Ad

Michael Vick vs. Deion Sanders impact on football

Michael Vick and Deion Sanders are two names who altered football history with their plays. Although the two had different careers, both left lasting marks on the game, redefining what was possible at their respective positions.

Vick revolutionized the quarterback position with his great speed, agility and arm strength. Before him, mobile quarterbacks were often seen as risky gambles. Vick changed that narrative, becoming the first quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season and proving that such playmaking could thrive under center. He made defenders look like jokes, turned broken plays into highlights and inspired a generation of dual-threat quarterbacks.

Ad

Then there’s Deion Sanders, aka "Coach Prime," a cornerback so dominant that quarterbacks often refused to throw his way. He backed up his elite coverage skills with show-stopping charisma, making football look effortless.

Like Michael Vick, Deion Sanders was more than an athlete — he was an entertainer, a culture shaper and someone who drew eyes to the sport. His transition to coaching has only added to his influence, bringing a fresh swagger to college football.

At their core, both legends share a common trait of redefining expectations. Whether Vick proved that a quarterback could be the fastest guy on the field or Sanders showed that defense could be just as exciting as offense, both men left a legacy that future generations will chase and help reshape the college football landscape.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place