Michael Vick's wife, Kijafa, flexes her stylish all-black outfit for boxing match, shares throwback moments on IG

While former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is busy coaching Norfolk State, his wife, Kijafa, is fresh off attending a boxing event. A couple of weeks ago, Kijafa made her way into the boxing game in a black dress.

On Wednesday, she recalled that moment in a throwback video featuring her in the same outfit. She's seen dressed in a glossy black latex-style dress with a high slit, paired with furry boots and a leather cap.

She posted the Instagram video with the caption:

“Dressed like the main event, and baby … I don’t even box. 🥊✨.”

Michael Vick and Kijafa first met in 2002 while Kijafa was at Hampton while Vick was at Virginia Tech. In 2009, on his 29th birthday, he proposed to Kijafa, and three years later, they tied the knot in Miami.

Michael has a son, Mitez (born 2002), from a prior relationship with Tameka Taylor. With Kijafa, he has three children: Jada (2004), London (2007) and Michael Jr. (2017).

Kijafa, who was born on Dec. 15, 1981, in Philadelphia, graduated from Hampton University with a degree in marketing.

Michael Vick and Kijafa go from Emmys to HBCU docuseries

On May 21, Michael Vick and his wife, Kijafa, attended the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. The former NFL quarterback was nominated for writing in the documentary Evolution of the Black Quarterback.

He posted on Instagram from that night, captioning:

“Sports Emmy date night. We didn't win but it was an honor to be nominated.”

In April, BET Media and Michael Strahan’s SMAC Entertainment approved a new docuseries that follows Vick, who begins his role as Norfolk State University coach, an HBCU in his native Virginia. The series was also co-produced by the couple.

“We are excited to partner with BET to share the next chapter of our football journey and our lives, as we return home where it all started for us,” said Michael and Kijafa Vick via Essence.

The BET docuseries will premiere later this year.

Kijafa has played the role of executive producer in The Michael Vick Project (2010) and VH1’s Baller Wives (2017).

