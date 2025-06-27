Michael Vick's wife Kijafa shares glimpses of her wild night from husband's birthday bash via IG

Michael Vick has come a long way in his football career. After a 13-year NFL tenure that included four Pro Bowl selections, he shifted to broadcasting before becoming the coach of Norfolk State ahead of the 2025 season.

He celebrated his 45th birthday surrounded by friends, family and familiar faces from the sports and entertainment spheres on Thursday.

To ring in the big day, Vick hosted a white-themes birthday bash. The celebration drew several notable guests, including retired NBA legend Allen Iverson. His close ones were also present, including his wife, Kijafa, whom he married in 2012.

On Friday, Kijafa gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at the celebration on her Instagram story. One highlight came from entrepreneur Charles W. Reamon, who posted a picture of himself being mock-arrested at the party, writing:

“I MEAN IT GOT THIS WILD LAST NIGHT!! I MEAN REALLY THOUGH!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@kijafa's IG story

Social media influencer Karisa Amour shared a selfie with Kijafa, writing:

“Had so much fun Lastnight. Always good vibes, good seing youuu 🫶💓 @kijafa”

@kijafa's IG story

Meanwhile, influencer King Cartier shared a video of Kijafa dancing, alongside the caption:

“One thing my best friend gonna do is rep her city 😩”

@kijafa's IG story

In another story, Cartier captured a clip of Kijafa and Vick on stage. He wrote:

“Best you did your big one !!! The vibes were soooo good.”

@kijafa's IG story

Michael Vick also uploaded a clip of himself dancing at the event on Instagram. He shared:

“The love was felt.... Thank you!!!

Michael Vick’s daughter calls him the “best dad” on his birthday

Michael Vick’s daughter, London Vick, posted a collage of photos with her father on his birthday, as she wrote:

“Happy Birthday to the best dad I could ever ask for.”

@londonvick's IG story

London born in Oct. 2007, is the youngest daughter of Michael and Kijafa. Vick’s older daughter, Jada, (born in Oct. 2004), plays flag football and is a quarterback just like her father was.

In a 2019 interview with SB Nation, long before taking the Norfolk State job, Vick had expressed his desire to coach, but put down a condition first.

“Not until [his] kids grow older,” Vick said at the time.

With his daughters pursuing their own paths, Michael Vick is now turning his attention to his long-held dream of coaching.

