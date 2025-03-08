Michigan AD Warde Manuel remains humble when asked about massive win over Ryan Day's Ohio State

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel remained humble when discussing the Wolverines’ recent dominance over Ryan Day’s Ohio State during his appearance on The Triple Option on Wednesday.

When asked about Michigan’s four-game winning streak against the Buckeyes, Manuel credited the players and coaching staff— specifically coach Sherrone Moore and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

“What we always want to do is establish the run, and I think that was helpful in the second half, that we were able to run the ball and stop the run, also keep that powerful offense off the field,” Manuel said (36:42).

According to Manuel, the effort of Ryan Day's team was never in question. Instead, he pointed to pivotal moments — such as an early interception and missed field goals by the Buckeyes — that shifted momentum in Michigan’s favor.

“Ohio State Center was out, had moved some things, they had moved some people around because of injury, and those kids had stayed injury-free and played unbelievably well,” he said. “Maybe those two are the key - the running game, stopping the run.”

For Manuel, Michigan’s running game and defensive stops proved decisive.

“Ohio State showed they could run the ball. We just said that in that particular game, they had a great effort defensively on stopping the run.”

With the College Football Playoff on the horizon, does The Game still carry the same weight? Manuel didn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely,” he said. “It means everything to both institutions. This is 'the game' for a reason.”

Michigan sends bold message to Ryan Day's Ohio State

Michigan’s social media team didn’t hold back from sending a message to Ohio State and other rivals. In late February, the Wolverines’ official X account posted:

"Kept the trophy case locked."

Last season, Michigan defeated Ryan Day’s squad, Minnesota and Michigan State, keeping all their rivalry trophies in Ann Arbor. They also topped USC, a longtime foe from their classic Rose Bowl battles.

Now, the question remains: Will Michigan’s dominance continue, or can Ohio State snap its four-game losing streak after controlling the rivalry from 2004 to 2020?

Looking ahead, the Wolverines will host their 2025 spring game on April 19, offering a glimpse at their highly touted recruiting class. Coach Sherrone Moore’s squad kicks off the season at the Big House against New Mexico.

