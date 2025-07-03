Michigan alum Rich Eisen fires back at Jeremiah Smith over bold promise to never lose to Wolverines

Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith boldly promised Buckeyes fans last week that he would never lose to Michigan again in his college career. The Wolverines beat Ohio State last season, and even though the Buckeyes went on to win the national championship, the defeat against Michigan appeared to have stung Smith.

On Wednesday, sports analyst Rich Eisen, a Michigan alum, fired back at Smith.

"I have one word: noted," Eisen said on his show after reading out Smith's comments about Michigan (Timestamp: 3:16). "Noted. We will make a note of that. And I'll just tell this to Jeremiah. Jeremiah, I'm addressing you. You're very, very talented. You might be the best out of all of them.

"Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson. Garrett Wilson was the last, if I'm not mistaken. What year did he get drafted by the New York Jets? He was drafted in the 2022 draft? He lost his last game to Michigan, and that's been four years in a row.

"And the team that beat Ohio State last year, not as good as the one that's gonna be there. Team 146 is better than Team 145. I can't wait."

Next season, Smith and the Buckeyes will face Michigan on Nov. 29 at Michigan Stadium. It will be interesting to see which Big 10 team comes out on top in that encounter.

Jeremiah Smith signs NIL deal with Adidas despite Ohio State's partnership with Nike

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith - Source: Imagn

Jeremiah Smith signed an NIL deal with Adidas on Wednesday. Notably, the receiver ditched Nike, Ohio State's partner, to sign for Adidas, a brand that holds a special place in his heart.

“I’ve been wearing Adidas since I was a young kid, 11, 10 years old,” Smith told The Athletic. “To be a part of the brand is something special.”

In his freshman year in 2024, Smith posted 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns on 76 receptions. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and played a key role in helping Ohio State win the national title.

Smith will be aiming to improve on his numbers even further in his sophomore year to defend the Buckeyes' crown.

