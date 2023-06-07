Michigan emerges as favorites to land 2024 Bennett Warren: How will the highly ranked OT impact the Wolverines?

Bennett Warren is set to take his second of four scheduled official visits planned in the month of June as he visits the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. The four-star offensive tackle prospect is the fifth-ranked offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

The Wolverines 2024 class, which is headlined by five-star quarterback prospect Jadyn Davis, is currently ranked second in the nation. Michigan has placed a major focus on revamping its offensive line. They have already landed two four-star offensive tackles and one three-star offensive tackle. Additionally, head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have brought in one four-star interior offensive lineman and one three-star interior offensive lineman.

Despite the new additions to their offensive line, Michigan has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land Warren. Take a look at how he can impact the Wolverines.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What has Bennett Warren said about his recruitment?

Bennett Warren has not announced the list of schools that have made his final cut. On Monday, however, he took to Twitter to announce that his top four schools will be coming later this week, stating:

"top 4 coming this week😁 @Hayesfawcett3 @Perroni247 @adamgorney @GHamilton_On3"

Check out Bennett Warren's tweet below:

While Warren has not specified which schools will make his top four, his list of official visits may have tipped his hand. The four-star offensive tackle prospect visited the Texas A&M Aggies last weekend followed by a visit with the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. Warren will follow that up by visiting the Oklahoma Sooners next weekend and the Tennessee Volunteers the following weekend.

The Wolverines have reportedly emerged as the favorite to land Warren, however, they are reportedly in a heated race with the Aggies. The good news for Michigan is that Texas A&M was unable to secure a commitment during the prospect's official visit this past weekend.

How can Bennett Warren impact the Michigan Wolverines?

The Michigan Wolverines have won the Joe Moore Award for the nation's finest offensive line unit for two years in a row. Despite the significant turnover, they have continued to deliver in the trenches. However, the Wolverines will need to replace talent as they face even more upheaval up front after the 2023 season.

While Michigan has continued to focus on its offensive line, the arrival of Bennett Warren would be extremely beneficial to the squad. Warren, a junior in high school, is reported as 6'8 and 330 pounds. His combination of size and talent will almost certainly lead to him being a collegiate impact player.

Poll : 0 votes