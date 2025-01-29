Michigan fan hilariously traps Ryan Day on streets with his "Go Blue" gesture while taking selfie

Ryan Day led the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the 2024 CFP national championship on Jan. 20. This is the program's first national title since 2014 and Day's first triumph with the program. After a hard-fought regular season campaign, the Buckeyes cruised through the 12-team college football playoffs and defeated Notre Dame 34-23 to be crowned as the best football team of the season.

However, despite winning the national championship, Ryan Day has yet to break his losing streak against arch-rivals Michigan. And Wolverines fans continue to remind the Ohio State head coach about the red on his ledger.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a Michigan fan approached Ryan Day on the pretext of wanting a selfie with him. As soon as the fan began recording a video, he trolled Day for his four-game losing streak against the Wolverines.

"Go Blue baby 4-0! 4 and 0 let's go Blue baby!! Woooo!! Out of the way Ryan Day!," the fan said in the video

Ryan Day became the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2019 after serving two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. Since then, his only victory against the Michigan Wolverines was during the 2019 season. After their showdown was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Wolverines have defeated the Buckeyes for four seasons straight starting in 2021.

During the 2024 regular season, the Michigan Wolverines won 13-10 on Ohio State's home turf. This led to fans questioning Day's capabilities of leading the program. However, the success of winning the natty for the first time since 2014 has temporarily eased the pressure on his shoulders. But fans will be expecting him to end this losing streak against Michigan next season.

CFP analyst gives Ryan Day a reality check after CFP triumph

Right after the championship win, Ben Maller gave a reality check to Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes on his eponymous show on Tuesday. Maller talked about how, despite the victory, their loss to the Wolverines will remain a stain for the 2024 season.

The radio host also spoke on the possible consequences if Day loses to Michigan for a fifth consecutive time. He believes that the Buckeyes nation will put him back on the hot seat, casting a cloud of uncertainty over his career with the program.

"What does this win do for the much-maligned Ohio State football coach Ryan Day? What does this victory do?" Maller questioned. "So Day, we've talked about it, we talked about it after the Michigan game....that he had, we call it, a toasty tushy. He had toasty tushy after that game, so this win is a nice fire extinguisher on the old hot seat for now."

"This is like a pardon, but it's a temporary pardon...until the Buckeyes lose to the Wolverines again, coming up in late 2025, and then we can get the laser printer and we're back to square one."

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Wolverines in November this year. It will be interesting to see if Day can use the leverage of his natty victory to finally end the program's losing streak against its arch-nemesis on the gridiron.

