Michigan Football news: Which Michigan player got jumped?

In the Week 8 encounter, the Michigan Wolverines faced the Michigan State Spartans in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Spartans 29-7, resulting in a brawl between the two teams in the locker room tunnel.

The Detroit News obtained footage of Spartans players kicking and hitting a Wolverines player as they exited the field. The footage wasn't entirely clear, but the players who got jumped were eventually identified as cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows and defensive back Gemon Green.

According to Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, defensive back Gemon Green was hit by the Spartans in the Michigan Stadium tunnel just after the Wolverines defeated their in-state opponent on Saturday night. Teammate Ja'Den McBurrows was also attacked when he went to help.

The day after the incident, Michigan State announced the suspension of four players. In a statement, head coach Mel Tucker announced the suspensions of junior Angelo Grose, sophomores Itayvion 'Tank' Brown and Khary Crump, and freshman Zia Young, effective immediately.

On Tuesday, four more players were added to the roster of suspended players: defensive ends Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright, as well as cornerbacks Justin White and Malcolm Jones. The Spartans has now banned eight players who did not play in the game against Illinois.

All eight players have been placed on indefinite suspension awaiting the outcome of the continuing law enforcement investigation into the incident.

Which important players the Michigan State lost after suspension?

The Spartans suffered the most significant setback from junior Angelo Grose's suspension. He has played both safety and nickelback for the Spartans and is one of the most experienced of the eight banned players.

He hasn't missed a single game in the previous three seasons and has 25 career starts. He also has the fourth-most tackles in the squad with 53.

The Spartans have also suffered a significant loss in the form of defensive end Jacoby Windmon. This season, the three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week switched from UNLV to the Spartans. He had 49 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and an interception to lead the team.

This season, White and Wright have been Spartans' rotation players, appearing in every game. Jones, a true freshman, has made three appearances this season and will almost probably red shirt next year.

