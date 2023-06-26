Michigan Football recruiting news: Four-star recruit Dominic Nichols commits to Wolverines, ditching Clemson, Kentucky, & Georgia

Dominic Nichols became the 23rd prospect from the 2024 recruiting class to commit to joining the Michigan Wolverines.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports announced Nichols' decision on Sunday, tweeting:

"BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Dominic Nichols tells me he has Committed to Michigan! The 6’5 245 EDGE from Ijamsville, MD chose the Wolverines over Clemson, Kentucky, & Georgia "Coming to win a Natty, won’t settle for anything less #GoBlue"

The four-star edge rusher prospect confirmed the news himself, tweeting:

"All in! #GoBlue @Hayesfawcett3"

What led Dominic Nichols to commit to Michigan Wolverines?

Dominic Nichols committed to joining the Michigan Wolverines after doing his official visits.

The 2024 four-star edge rusher prospect visited the Wisconsin Badges on June 2, Michigan on June 9 and Kentucky Wildcats on June 16. He discussed his decision to join the Wolverines with Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Nichols noted that the production the Wolverines have gotten from their edge rushers led to his commitment, telling Chad Simmons of On3 Sports:

"Michigan’s been up there pretty high, and I was also high on Clemson. I didn’t get an official visit to Clemson, as I had other things to do. Getting that official visit to Michigan and getting to be around the coaches and players more, I felt pretty comfortable there."

Nichols added:

"Everyone up there treats everyone the same. They don’t treat the walk-on players any differently than the scholarship players, which is great.

"It really is like a family. They made it pretty clear in March that they wanted me to get down there unofficially. I was able to make it, and from then on, we just went from there."

How is Michigan Wolverines 2024 class shaping up?

The Michigan Wolverines have become one of the most popular destinations in the nation under coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines 2024 class is no different, as they have the third-best recruiting class in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Their class trails only the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes. While none of their 23 commitments are from five-star prospects, there are only 32 prospects who have earned five-star status ahead of the class' senior season. A large portion of that group remains uncommitted.

The Wolverines have landed commitments from 14 four-star prospects and nine three-star prospects. As the players show improvement in their final season of high school football, it's likely that several players from that group will emerge as five-star prospects.

