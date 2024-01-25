Michigan goes all out to retain Jim Harbaugh with stunning $112M+ contract to secure championship-winning coach amid NFL interest: Reports

Amid strong interests from the NFL, Michigan has reportedly offered to make Jim Harbaugh the highest-paid coach in college football. This comes after the coach met the LA Chargers on Tuesday for his second interview.

The new offer from the Wolverines will apparently see Harbaugh overtake Georgia’s Kirby Smart, who inked a 10-year extension worth $112 million ahead of the 2022 season. Smart became the highest-earning coach in the landscape following the recent retirement of Nick Saban.

The future of Jim Harbaugh at Ann Arbor has been thrown into doubt in the last couple of months, especially with the series of allegations against the program. However, following the national championship success, the coach is expected to decide on his future soon.

As per On3's Chris Balas, the Wolverines are ready to make Harbaugh the highest-paid coach in college football. Per the report, the coach also wants the contract to have language that "better protects" him from an "aggressive" NCAA.

Jim Harbaugh wants an NFL return

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Jim Harbaugh is not leveraging NFL interest to secure the best deal from Michigan as the rumors have it. Instead, the former San Francisco 49ers coach is focused on making a return to the NFL after nine years in charge of the Wolverines.

"It doesn't feel like Harbaugh is toying with the NFL to get Michigan to agree to something," Garafolo said. "It feels like Harbaugh has his eyes locked on the NFL, and this could be the move in the near future.”

Harbaugh has intended to return to the professional stage for a while. He held discussions with NFL franchises in the last two offseasons, but nothing eventually worked out. This appears to be his best chance at returning to challenge for the Super Bowl.

Jim Harbaugh reportedly nearing a deal with the Chargers

Following Tuesday's second interview with the Chargers, Mike Garafolo reported that the two parties are close to striking a deal that will make Harbaugh the team's new head coach. Garafolo disclosed that the franchise has offered him a solid financial package.

“This feels like we are in the zone where something could happen between Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers in the near future," Garafolo said Tuesday, via NFL Network. "My understanding is that they have made him an extremely strong offer to him financially.”

Harbaugh will be leaving Michigan on a brilliant note should the deal eventually go through. According to reports, the coach is seeking immunity from termination in his potential new contract with Michigan amid various NCAA investigations into the program.