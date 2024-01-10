The Michigan Wolverines capped a perfect season on Monday night, convincingly beating the Washington Huskies 34-13 in a match at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. While the Huskies did manage to make a stand in the second and third quarters, everything came crashing down in the fourth quarter.

On a 4th and 13 play from Michigan's 30-yard line, Michael Penix Jr. threw his second interception of the night and killed any hopes of a late comeback.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wasted no time congratulating the state's flagship school through her X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Get ready to paint the state maize and blue. It's Wolverine Day, Michigan! In a match-up of the nation's only undefeated teams, our very own Michigan Wolverines clinched the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship."

Michigan wins the national title propelled by its running game

Michigan's win was spearheaded by its two standout tailbacks, Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum. Corum finished with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Edwards had 104 rushing touchdowns and two touchdowns.

The RBs had explosive performances on opposite ends of the game. During the first quarter, Edwards led the attack of the Wolverines, scoring two 40-yard plus runs. Corum's moment came after Michael Penix Jr.'s second interception when Michigan scored two touchdowns in quick succession (both by Corum).

Interestingly, a player whose performance has gone almost unnoticed is Michigan's quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy did very few things during the game, but he did it well. He went 10-18 with 140 passing yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. A central tenant of his performance was not trying to do too much.

It was highly reported ahead of and during the game that McCarthy felt he tried to do too much in last year's semifinal loss to TCU. In order to get into a better state of mind, the Michigan signal-caller took to meditation over the last year. He was even seen meditating ahead of the game. It seems the approach worked.