"Michigan guys are like two years ahead of everybody": NFL analyst spills the bean on coaches’ opinions of the Wolverines’ talent

The Michigan Wolverines have been among college football's strongest teams in recent years. This constant strength was rewarded last season when the Wolverines won the national championship with an undefeated season. One of their many strengths last year was their offensive line.

NFL reporter Daniel Jeremiah is at the NFL scouting combine and commented on the members of the Wolverines' O-line who are present in Indianapolis:

“I was talking to an offensive line coach who’s met with just about everyone who’s come through here this year. He said the Michigan guys are like two years ahead of everybody in terms of their knowledge, their understanding, their maturity.”

The strength of the Wolverines' offensive line has been known for a while.

During their national championship win, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy was sacked only once, and the Wolverines were able to score four touchdowns, including two long rushing touchdowns from Donovan Edwards, which gave them the early advantage.

Additionally, the strength of their O-line all season long allowed the Michigan Wolverines running backs to dominate on the field, with the likes of Edwards and star player Blake Corum combining for 32 touchdowns during 2023, with Corum scoring 27 of these.

The strong offensive line has allowed its members to massively improve as players in both on-field experience and knowledge of the position. They will be wanted by NFL teams who struggle with this.

But who are the members of the Wolverines O-line that are at the combine and have entered the NFL draft?

Where could members of the Michigan Wolverines O-line be drafted?

Of the record 18 Wolverines invited to the NFL combine, six of them are offensive linesmen. These players are:

Karsen Barnhart

LaDarius Henderson

Trente Jones

Trevor Keegan

Drake Nugent

Zak Zinter

The top-ranked prospect out of these players is Zak Zinter. NFL Draft Buzz predicts him to be a fourth-round pick.

Keegan and Nugent follow Zinter. NFL Draft Buzz has Keegan predicted to be picked in the seventh round, while all the other members of the O-Line are expected not to be drafted. Why is this the case?

This year's offensive line class is led by Notre Dame's Joe Alt and Alabama's J.C Latham. These players have been strong on their own merit.

The O-Line is the only set of positions in football where no individual numbers can be used to evaluate how good a player is.

It appears that while the Michigan Wolverines' offensive line was strong as a whole, individually, these players are not as formidable as those from other colleges.