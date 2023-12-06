Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh's salary boosts by $2 million in 10 days as Wolverines secure College Football Playoff spot: Report

Jim Harbaugh's salary boost in recent days has become a great topic of discussion. According to Aaron McMann of MLive, this is the second consecutive year the Michigan coach has crossed the eight-figure mark in earnings. Harbaugh received a $2 million bonus on top of his base salary, a staggering $7.2 million for the season.

The additional $2 million bonus in Harbaugh's salary includes $500,000 when he won the Big Ten East and another $500,000 when the team reached the College Football Playoff.

Interestingly, when Michigan won the conference championship game, the coach was awarded another $1 million for the achievement. This makes it $2 million in bonuses this year, which happened only in the last ten days.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

How has Jim Harbaugh transformed Michigan this year?

There has been a revelation in the Michigan team in the last two years under Jim Harbaugh. The team has qualified for the playoffs undefeated on both occasions and will look to better their record this time compared to the 2022-23 season, where they lost to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 in the playoff semifinals.

Jim Harbaugh after Michigan won the championship game

The Wolverines have climbed up in the rankings compared to last year, from No. 2 to No. 1. They will come in as the nation's best team, a tag that earlier belonged to the Georgia Bulldogs. Moreover, the team looks more confident this year and put up a statement win, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 23-0 in the championship game on Dec. 2.

Will there be more additions to Jim Harbaugh's salary if he leads Michigan to a national title?

A confident Michigan team is looking ready for the final frontier. They have the experience from last year's defeat and know how to handle the playoff pressure better this time. Reportedly, if the Wolverines defeat Alabama in the semifinals, Jim Harbaugh's salary will have another $1 million in bonuses.